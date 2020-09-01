Williams' Basic Nutrition and Diet Therapy - 16th Edition - ISBN: 9780323653763, 9780323674584

Williams' Basic Nutrition and Diet Therapy

16th Edition

Authors: Staci Nix McIntosh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323653763
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749800
eBook ISBN: 9780323674584
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323653763
Paperback ISBN:
9780323749800
eBook ISBN:
9780323674584

About the Author

Staci Nix McIntosh

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Nutrition, College of Health, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.