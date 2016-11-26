Williams' Basic Nutrition & Diet Therapy: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247044, 9788131247235

Williams' Basic Nutrition & Diet Therapy: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Staci Nix McIntosh
eBook ISBN: 9788131247235
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247044
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th November 2016
Page Count: 528
Description

For concise, need-to-know coverage of the most up-to-date topics and research in nutritional care turn to Williams’ Basic Nutrition & Diet Therapy. This market leading text provides coverage of hot topics, emerging trends, and cutting-edge research, plus all the essentials for providing the best nutrition care. And with its conversational writing style, vivid illustrations, and wide array of reader-friendly features you can easily understand how the concepts in the book can be applied in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Case studies with accompanying questions for analysis in the clinical care chapters focus your attention on related patient care problems.

  • Cultural Considerations boxes discuss how a patient's culture can affect nutritional concepts in practice.

  • Clinical Applications and For Further Focus boxes highlight timely topics and analyze concepts and trends in depth.

  • Bulleted chapter summaries review highlights from the chapter and help you see how the chapter contributes to the book's "big picture."

  • Diet therapy guidelines include recommendations, restrictions, and sample diets for major clinical conditions.

  • Drug-Nutrient Interactions boxes highlight important safety information and cover topics such as nutritional supplements for athletics, drugs interfering with vitamin absorption, and over-the-counter weight loss aids.

  • Key terms and definitions clarify terminology and concepts critical to your understanding and application of the material.

Table of Contents

PART I INTRODUCTION TO BASIC PRINCIPLES OF NUTRITION SCIENCE

1 Food, Nutrition, and Health

2 Carbohydrates

3 Fats

4 Proteins

5 Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism

6 Energy Balance

7 Vitamins

8 Minerals

9 Water and Electrolyte Balance

PART 2 NUTRITION THROUGHOUT THE LIFE CYCLE

10 Nutrition during Pregnancy and Lactation

11 Nutrition during Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence

12 Nutrition for Adults: The Early, Middle, and Later Years

PART 3 COMMUNITY NUTRITION AND HEALTH CARE

13 Community Food Supply and Health

14 Food Habits and Cultural Patterns

15 Weight Management

16 Nutrition and Physical Fitness

PART 4 CLINICAL NUTRITION

17 Nutrition Care

18 Gastrointestinal and Accessory Organ Problems

19 Coronary Heart Disease and Hypertension

20 Diabetes Mellitus

21 Kidney Disease

22 Surgery and Nutrition Support

23 Nutrition Support in Cancer and HIV

About the Author

Staci Nix McIntosh

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Nutrition, College of Health, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

