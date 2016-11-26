Williams' Basic Nutrition & Diet Therapy: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
For concise, need-to-know coverage of the most up-to-date topics and research in nutritional care turn to Williams’ Basic Nutrition & Diet Therapy. This market leading text provides coverage of hot topics, emerging trends, and cutting-edge research, plus all the essentials for providing the best nutrition care. And with its conversational writing style, vivid illustrations, and wide array of reader-friendly features you can easily understand how the concepts in the book can be applied in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Case studies with accompanying questions for analysis in the clinical care chapters focus your attention on related patient care problems.
- Cultural Considerations boxes discuss how a patient's culture can affect nutritional concepts in practice.
- Clinical Applications and For Further Focus boxes highlight timely topics and analyze concepts and trends in depth.
- Bulleted chapter summaries review highlights from the chapter and help you see how the chapter contributes to the book's "big picture."
- Diet therapy guidelines include recommendations, restrictions, and sample diets for major clinical conditions.
- Drug-Nutrient Interactions boxes highlight important safety information and cover topics such as nutritional supplements for athletics, drugs interfering with vitamin absorption, and over-the-counter weight loss aids.
- Key terms and definitions clarify terminology and concepts critical to your understanding and application of the material.
Table of Contents
PART I INTRODUCTION TO BASIC PRINCIPLES OF NUTRITION SCIENCE
1 Food, Nutrition, and Health
2 Carbohydrates
3 Fats
4 Proteins
5 Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism
6 Energy Balance
7 Vitamins
8 Minerals
9 Water and Electrolyte Balance
PART 2 NUTRITION THROUGHOUT THE LIFE CYCLE
10 Nutrition during Pregnancy and Lactation
11 Nutrition during Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence
12 Nutrition for Adults: The Early, Middle, and Later Years
PART 3 COMMUNITY NUTRITION AND HEALTH CARE
13 Community Food Supply and Health
14 Food Habits and Cultural Patterns
15 Weight Management
16 Nutrition and Physical Fitness
PART 4 CLINICAL NUTRITION
17 Nutrition Care
18 Gastrointestinal and Accessory Organ Problems
19 Coronary Heart Disease and Hypertension
20 Diabetes Mellitus
21 Kidney Disease
22 Surgery and Nutrition Support
23 Nutrition Support in Cancer and HIV
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 26th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247235
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247044
About the Author
Staci Nix McIntosh
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Nutrition, College of Health, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT