William Richard Lethaby - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851393506, 9781483144405

William Richard Lethaby

1st Edition

His Life and Work 1857–1931

Authors: Godfrey Rubens
eBook ISBN: 9781483144405
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st April 1986
Page Count: 320
Description

William Richard Lethaby: His Life and Work 1857-1931 focuses on the masterpieces, achievements, and legacy of Lethaby in architecture.

The book first underscores the early life of Lethaby and his humble beginnings in the field of architecture. The text then ponders on the craftsmanship and architectural genius of Lethaby as shown in the design of the Stanmore Hall, Avon Tyrrell, The Hurst, Melsetter House, Rysa Lodge, Eagle Insurance Buildings, and High Coxlease.

The publication highlights the creative mind of Lethaby through the artistic presentation of SS Colm and Margaret, All Saints' Church, Liverpool Cathedral Competition, and the Central School of Arts and Crafts. The text also takes a look at the works of Lethaby for the London County Council, his early architectural education and training, and his legacy as a theorist and writer.

The book is a fine reference for historians, architects, and researchers interested in the works, contributions, and influence of Lethaby on architecture.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Sources of Illustrations

I Early Years

II Chief Assistant

III Architect and Craftsman: I

IV Architect and Craftsman: II

V Work for the London County Council

VI Architectural Education

VII The Royal College of Art

VIII Westminster Abbey and the Care of Old Buildings

IX Theorist and Writer

X Lethaby-A Retrospect

List of Abbreviations

Notes to Text

Appendix A: The Modern Architecture Constructive Group

Appendix B: Lethaby's Principal Works

Appendix C: Bibliography of Lethaby's Publications

Index

320
