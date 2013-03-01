Wilkins' Clinical Assessment in Respiratory Care - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323100298, 9780323277235

Wilkins' Clinical Assessment in Respiratory Care

7th Edition

Authors: Al Heuer Craig L. Scanlan
eBook ISBN: 9780323277235
eBook ISBN: 9780323100304
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Page Count: 544
Description

Master the patient assessment skills you need to provide effective respiratory therapy! Wilkins' Clinical Assessment in Respiratory Care, 7th Edition prepares you to assist physicians as they make treatment decisions, evaluate the effectiveness of treatment, and determine if changes in the treatment need to be made. This edition expands coverage of infection control and cardiopulmonary symptoms, and follows a more logical progression through the many aspects of assessment. Written by Dr. Albert Heuer and Dr. Craig Scanlan, this comprehensive resource also helps you prepare for the NBRC CRT and RRT credentialing exams by cross-referencing material within the book to the NBRC exam matrices.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive approach covers all of the most important aspects of assessment, so you can assess patients effectively.
  • Case studies offer real-life clinical scenarios challenging you to interpret data and make accurate patient assessments.
  • Assessment questions help you review by reflecting the learning objectives and the NBRC Exam format, with answers including rationales for correct answer options.
  • Ask Yourself boxes list questions that you should ask patients (e.g., coughing, sputum, shortness of breath) or ask yourself (e.g., lung sounds you are hearing, blood pressure, respiratory rate).
  • Simply Stated boxes highlight and promote understanding of important concepts.
  • Learning objectives, chapter outlines, chapter overviews, and key terms lists begin each chapter, preparing you for the key topics and content you will learn.
  • Key Point summaries at the end of each chapter emphasize the learning objectives and provide an overview of important material.

Table of Contents

1. Preparing for the Patient Encounter

2. The Medical History and the Interview

3. Cardiopulmonary Symptoms

4. Vital Signs

5. Fundamentals of Physical Examination

6. Neurologic Assessment

7. Clinical Laboratory Studies

8. Interpretation of Blood Gases

9. Pulmonary Function Testing

10. Chest Imaging

11. Electrocardiography

12. Neonatal and Pediatric Assessment

13. Older Patient Assessment

14. Monitoring in Critical Care

15. Vascular Pressure Monitoring

16. Cardiac Output Measurement

17. Bronchoscopy

18. Nutritional Assessment

19. Sleep and Breathing Assessment

20. Home Care Patient Assessment

21. Documentation

Appendix A: Answer Key

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323277235
eBook ISBN:
9780323100304

About the Author

Al Heuer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Program Director, Respiratory Care Program, School of Health Related Professions, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey

Craig L. Scanlan

