Wilkins' Clinical Assessment in Respiratory Care
7th Edition
Description
Master the patient assessment skills you need to provide effective respiratory therapy! Wilkins' Clinical Assessment in Respiratory Care, 7th Edition prepares you to assist physicians as they make treatment decisions, evaluate the effectiveness of treatment, and determine if changes in the treatment need to be made. This edition expands coverage of infection control and cardiopulmonary symptoms, and follows a more logical progression through the many aspects of assessment. Written by Dr. Albert Heuer and Dr. Craig Scanlan, this comprehensive resource also helps you prepare for the NBRC CRT and RRT credentialing exams by cross-referencing material within the book to the NBRC exam matrices.
Key Features
- A comprehensive approach covers all of the most important aspects of assessment, so you can assess patients effectively.
- Case studies offer real-life clinical scenarios challenging you to interpret data and make accurate patient assessments.
- Assessment questions help you review by reflecting the learning objectives and the NBRC Exam format, with answers including rationales for correct answer options.
- Ask Yourself boxes list questions that you should ask patients (e.g., coughing, sputum, shortness of breath) or ask yourself (e.g., lung sounds you are hearing, blood pressure, respiratory rate).
- Simply Stated boxes highlight and promote understanding of important concepts.
- Learning objectives, chapter outlines, chapter overviews, and key terms lists begin each chapter, preparing you for the key topics and content you will learn.
- Key Point summaries at the end of each chapter emphasize the learning objectives and provide an overview of important material.
Table of Contents
1. Preparing for the Patient Encounter
2. The Medical History and the Interview
3. Cardiopulmonary Symptoms
4. Vital Signs
5. Fundamentals of Physical Examination
6. Neurologic Assessment
7. Clinical Laboratory Studies
8. Interpretation of Blood Gases
9. Pulmonary Function Testing
10. Chest Imaging
11. Electrocardiography
12. Neonatal and Pediatric Assessment
13. Older Patient Assessment
14. Monitoring in Critical Care
15. Vascular Pressure Monitoring
16. Cardiac Output Measurement
17. Bronchoscopy
18. Nutritional Assessment
19. Sleep and Breathing Assessment
20. Home Care Patient Assessment
21. Documentation
Appendix A: Answer Key
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100304
About the Author
Al Heuer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Program Director, Respiratory Care Program, School of Health Related Professions, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey