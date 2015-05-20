Wildlife Toxicity Assessments for Chemicals of Military Concern
1st Edition
Description
Wildlife Toxicity Assessments for Chemicals of Military Concern is a compendium of chemical-specific toxicity information with discussions on the rationale and development of Wildlife Toxicity Reference Values (TRVs) intended for use on terrestrial wildlife for risk assessment applications. Substances covered include military-related chemicals including explosives, propellants, pesticides and metals.
Wildlife Toxicity Assessments for Chemicals of Military Concern is a much-needed resource designed to meet the needs of those seeking toxicological information for ecological risk assessment purposes. Each chapter targets a specific chemical and considers the current knowledge of the toxicological impacts of chemicals to terrestrial wildlife including mammalian, avian, amphibian and reptilian species.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on how Wildlife Toxicity Values (TRVs) for military chemicals of concern are derived and evaluated.
- Covers wildlife toxicity assessments of explosives, metals and environmental chemicals.
- Compiles relevant information on the environmental effects of chemicals on wildlife in relation to public and environmental health.
Readership
Ecological risk assessors and toxicologists in government and industry organizations; graduate ecotoxicology students; industry, consulting and litigation professionals using risk assessments of contaminated environments
Table of Contents
- Disclaimer
- Editor Biographies
- Author Biographies
- Acknowledgements
- Part I: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Characterizing Potential for Toxicity: Estimating Risks to Wildlife
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History of wildlife toxicity reference values
- Recent advances in toxicity reference value derivation
- Important research needs
- Part II: Methodological Derivations
- Chapter 2: Methods for Derivation of Wildlife Toxicity Values for Use in Ecological Risk Assessments
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Data collection and literature search
- Identifying relevant studies
- Toxicity profile preparation
- Derivation of toxicity reference values
- Assigning a confidence level
- Creation of the toxicity reference value report
- Part III: Wildlife Toxicity Assessments of Explosives
- Chapter 3: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene (TNT)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Chapter 4: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 1,3,5-Trinitrohexahydro-1,3,5-Triazine (RDX)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 5: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for High Melting Explosive (HMX)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Environmental fate and transport
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 6: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 2,4-Dinitrotoluene and 2,6-Dinitrotoluene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 7: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Nitroguanidine
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 8: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 1,3-Dinitrobenzene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Studies relevant for mammalian toxicity reference value development for ingestion exposures
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 9: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 1,3,5-Trinitrobenzene (TNB)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 10: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for N-Methyl-N-2,4,6-Tetranitroaniline (Tetryl)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 11: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Nitrocellulose
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Environmental fate and transport
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 12: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 13: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Nitroglycerin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Environmental fate and transport
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 14: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 2-Nitrodiphenylamine and 4-Nitrodiphenylamine
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 15: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Picric Acid (2,4,6-Trinitrophenol)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Environmental fate and transport
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 16: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for 2-Amino-4,6-Dinitrotoluene and 4-Amino-2,6-Dinitrotoluene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 17: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Triacetin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 18: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment of White Phosphorus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Part IV: Wildlife Toxicity Assessments of Selected Metals
- Chapter 19: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Antimony
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 20: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Thallium
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Summary of mammalian toxicity
- Summary of avian toxicity
- Summary of amphibian toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Part V: Wildlife Toxicity Assessments of Pesticides
- Chapter 21: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Aldrin and Dieldrin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 22: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Chlordane
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Part VI: Wildlife Toxicity Assessments of Industrial and Military-Related Chemicals
- Chapter 23: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Acetylene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 24: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Benzo[a]Pyrene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 25: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Diphenylamine
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 26: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Ethylene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values for mammals
- Important research needs
- Chapter 27: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 28: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Perchlorate
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Disclaimer
- Chapter 29: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Phenol
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 30: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Propylene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values for mammals
- Important research needs
- Chapter 31: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Phenanthrene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 32: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Pyrene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 33: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Mustard Agents
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- HD toxicity summary
- Chapter 34: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Lewisite
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Studies relevant to mammalian toxicity reference value development: lewisite ingestion exposures
- Studies relevant to mammalian toxicity reference value development: lewisite inhalation exposures
- Studies relevant to mammalian toxicity reference value development: lewisite dermal exposures
- Summary of avian lewisite toxicity
- Summary of amphibian Toxicity
- Summary of reptilian toxicity
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Chapter 35: Wildlife Toxicity Assessment for Thiodiglycol
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Toxicity profile
- Recommended toxicity reference values
- Important research needs
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 20th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000205
About the Author
Marc Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Toxicology Portfolio, Health Effects Research Program, U.S. Army, Maryland, USA
Gunda Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Toxicology Portfolio, Health Effects Research Program, U.S. Army, Maryland, USA
Michael Quinn
Affiliations and Expertise
Toxicology Portfolio, Health Effects Research Program, U.S. Army, Maryland, USA
Mark Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Toxicology Portfolio, Health Effects Research Program, U.S. Army, Maryland, USA
Reviews
"...an excellent resource for toxicology/ecotoxicology graduate students and professionals, and not just those working for the military...edited and written by experts in the field making it a valuable resource…This is the only book of its kind. Score: 89 - 3 Stars" --Doody's
