Wildlife Feeding and Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125893800, 9780323154529

Wildlife Feeding and Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Robbins
eBook ISBN: 9780323154529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Wildlife Feeding and Nutrition is the fifth in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition. It fills a serious gap in the wildlife and animal nutrition literature by providing a discussion of the basic principles of nutrition and their application to the broader field of wildlife ecology. This book is based on lectures presented in an upper-level wildlife nutrition course taught at Washington State University.
The book discusses the five major nutritional categories of constituents that animals must acquire from their external environments: energy, protein, water, minerals, and vitamins. Subsequent chapters cover topics such as the estimation of energy and protein requirements; dietary protein requirements for captive wildlife and free-ranging populations; wildlife reproductive characteristics; the digestion and metabolism of nutrients; and food intake regulation.
The text will be invaluable to wildlife biologists, to those who are interested in captive animal nutrition and management, and to those who are interested in improving the feed supply and nutrition of free-ranging wildlife.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Introduction

2 General Nutrient and Energy Requirements

3 Protein

4 Water

5 Minerals

I. Macroelements

II. Trace Elements

III. Conclusions

References

6 Vitamins

I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

II. Water-Soluble Vitamins

III. Conclusions

References

7 Estimation of Energy and Protein Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Energy Expenditure for Maintenance

References

8 Protein Requirements for Maintenance

I. Dietary Protein Concentration Requirements for Captive Wildlife

II. Factorial Estimate of Nitrogen Requirements for Maintenance

References

9 Reproductive Costs

I. Birds

II. Mammals

References

10 Productive Costs

I. Body Growth

II. Pelage and Plumage

III. Antlers

IV. Disease and Injury

References

11 Food Resources and Their Utilization

I. Food Composition

II. Protective and Defensive Agents

III. Energy Content

IV. Analytical Methods for Plant Fiber

References

12 Gastrointestinal Anatomy and Function

I. Buccal Cavity

II. Avian Crop and Esophagus

III. Stomach

IV. Small Intestine

V. Cecum

VI. Large Intestine

References

13 Digestion and Nutrient Metabolism

I. Digestion

II. Metabolism of Absorbed Nutrients

References

14 Food Intake Regulation

I. Physiological Regulation

II. Physical Regulation

III. Synthesis: Intake Regulation

IV. Foraging Strategies

References

15 Computer Models of the Nutritional Interaction

Index




Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154529

About the Author

Charles Robbins

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.