Wildlife Feeding and Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Wildlife Feeding and Nutrition is the fifth in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition. It fills a serious gap in the wildlife and animal nutrition literature by providing a discussion of the basic principles of nutrition and their application to the broader field of wildlife ecology. This book is based on lectures presented in an upper-level wildlife nutrition course taught at Washington State University.
The book discusses the five major nutritional categories of constituents that animals must acquire from their external environments: energy, protein, water, minerals, and vitamins. Subsequent chapters cover topics such as the estimation of energy and protein requirements; dietary protein requirements for captive wildlife and free-ranging populations; wildlife reproductive characteristics; the digestion and metabolism of nutrients; and food intake regulation.
The text will be invaluable to wildlife biologists, to those who are interested in captive animal nutrition and management, and to those who are interested in improving the feed supply and nutrition of free-ranging wildlife.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Introduction
2 General Nutrient and Energy Requirements
3 Protein
4 Water
5 Minerals
I. Macroelements
II. Trace Elements
III. Conclusions
References
6 Vitamins
I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins
II. Water-Soluble Vitamins
III. Conclusions
References
7 Estimation of Energy and Protein Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Energy Expenditure for Maintenance
References
8 Protein Requirements for Maintenance
I. Dietary Protein Concentration Requirements for Captive Wildlife
II. Factorial Estimate of Nitrogen Requirements for Maintenance
References
9 Reproductive Costs
I. Birds
II. Mammals
References
10 Productive Costs
I. Body Growth
II. Pelage and Plumage
III. Antlers
IV. Disease and Injury
References
11 Food Resources and Their Utilization
I. Food Composition
II. Protective and Defensive Agents
III. Energy Content
IV. Analytical Methods for Plant Fiber
References
12 Gastrointestinal Anatomy and Function
I. Buccal Cavity
II. Avian Crop and Esophagus
III. Stomach
IV. Small Intestine
V. Cecum
VI. Large Intestine
References
13 Digestion and Nutrient Metabolism
I. Digestion
II. Metabolism of Absorbed Nutrients
References
14 Food Intake Regulation
I. Physiological Regulation
II. Physical Regulation
III. Synthesis: Intake Regulation
IV. Foraging Strategies
References
15 Computer Models of the Nutritional Interaction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154529