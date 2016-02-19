Wildland Water Quality Sampling and Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126641004, 9780080926032

Wildland Water Quality Sampling and Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: John Stednick
eBook ISBN: 9780080926032
Paperback ISBN: 9780126641004
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 217
Description

This comprehensive reference combines sampling and analysis of wildland water in one text. It includes sampling techniques for precipitation, surface water, and ground water. Analytical techniques for common water quality constituents are described.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step laboratory procedures for measuring pH, conductivity, solids turbidity, alkalinity, and hardness
  • End-of-chapter reviews with study questions and key words
  • Review of solution chemistry
  • Detailed field sampling procedures and program design

Readership

Both a reference for professional hydrologists and a main text for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students studying (wildland) water quality and land use.

Table of Contents

Chemistry Review. Sampling Procedures. Water Quality Sampling Program Design. pH. Conductivity. Water Quality Sampling Field Methods. Gravimetric Analysis--Solids Determination. Turbidity. Spectrophotometer and Beer's Law. Phosphorus. Nitrogen. Alkalinity. Hardness. Chloride. Sulfate. Dissolved Oxygen. Biological Oxygen Demand. Enteric Bacteria Analysis. Contract Laboratory Selection. Data Analysis and Presentation. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
217
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926032
Paperback ISBN:
9780126641004

About the Author

John Stednick

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

