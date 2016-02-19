Wildland Water Quality Sampling and Analysis
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive reference combines sampling and analysis of wildland water in one text. It includes sampling techniques for precipitation, surface water, and ground water. Analytical techniques for common water quality constituents are described.
Key Features
- Step-by-step laboratory procedures for measuring pH, conductivity, solids turbidity, alkalinity, and hardness
- End-of-chapter reviews with study questions and key words
- Review of solution chemistry
- Detailed field sampling procedures and program design
Readership
Both a reference for professional hydrologists and a main text for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students studying (wildland) water quality and land use.
Table of Contents
Chemistry Review. Sampling Procedures. Water Quality Sampling Program Design. pH. Conductivity. Water Quality Sampling Field Methods. Gravimetric Analysis--Solids Determination. Turbidity. Spectrophotometer and Beer's Law. Phosphorus. Nitrogen. Alkalinity. Hardness. Chloride. Sulfate. Dissolved Oxygen. Biological Oxygen Demand. Enteric Bacteria Analysis. Contract Laboratory Selection. Data Analysis and Presentation. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 217
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926032
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126641004
About the Author
John Stednick
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.