Wilderness Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781437716788, 9781455733569

Wilderness Medicine

6th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Paul Auerbach
eBook ISBN: 9781455733569
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th December 2011
Page Count: 2304
Description

Quickly and decisively manage any medical emergency you encounter in the great outdoors with Wilderness Medicine! World-renowned authority and author Dr. Paul Auerbach and a team of experts offer proven, practical, visual guidance for effectively diagnosing and treating the full range of emergencies and health problems encountered in situations where time and resources are scarce. Every day, more and more people are venturing into the wilderness and extreme environments, or are victims of horrific natural disasters...and many are unprepared for the dangers and aftermath that come with these episodes. Whether these victims are stranded on mountaintops, lost in the desert, injured on a remote bike path, or ill far out at sea, this indispensable resource--now with online access at www.expertconsult.com for greater accessibility and portability--equips rescuers and health care professionals to effectively address and prevent injury and illness in the wilderness! This textbook is widely referred to as "The Bible of Wilderness Medicine."

Key Features

  • Be able to practice emergency medicine outside of the traditional hospital/clinical setting whether you are in remote environments, underdeveloped but highly populated areas, or disaster areas, are part of search and rescue operations, or dealing with casualties from episodes of extreme sports and active lifestyle activities.

  • Face any medical challenge in the wilderness with expert guidance: Dr. Auerbach is a noted author and the world's leading authority on wilderness medicine. He is a founder and Past President of the Wilderness Medical Society, consultant to the Divers Alert Network and many other agencies and organizations, and a member of the National Medical Committee for the National Ski Patrol System.

  • Handle everything from frostbite to infection by marine microbes, not to mention other diverse injuries, bites, stings, poisonous plant exposures, animal attacks, and natural disasters.

  • Grasp the essential aspects of search and rescue.

  • Respond quickly and effectively by improvising with available materials.

  • Improve your competency and readiness with the latest guidance on volcanic eruptions, extreme sports, splints and slings, wilderness cardiology, living off the land, aerospace medicine, mental health in the wilderness, tactical combat casualty care, and much more.

  • Meet the needs and special considerations of specific patient populations such as children, women, elders, persons with chronic medical conditions, and the disabled.

  • Make smart decisions about gear, navigation, nutrition, and survival.

Table of Contents

PART 1

Mountain Medicine

1 High-Altitude Medicine and Physiology 2

2 Avalanches 33

3 Lightning Injuries 60

PART 2

Cold and Heat

4 Thermoregulation 104

5 Accidental Hypothermia 116

6 Immersion Into Cold Water 143

7 Nonfreezing Cold-Induced Injuries 171

8 Frostbite 181

9 Polar Medicine 201

10 Pathophysiology of Heat-Related Illnesses 215

11 Clinical Management of Heat-Related

Illnesses 232

PART 3

Burns, Fire, and Radiation

12 Wildland Fires: Dangers and Survival 240

13 Emergency Care of the Burned Victim 280

14 Exposure to Radiation From the Sun 294

15 Volcanic Eruptions, Hazards, and Mitigation 314

PART 4

Injuries and Medical Interventions

16 Injury Prevention: Decision Making, Safety,

and Accident Avoidance 334

17 Principles of Pain Management 354

18 Taping and Bandaging 363

19 Splints and Slings 375

20 Emergency Airway Management 392

21 Wilderness Trauma and Surgical

Emergencies 411

22 Wound Management 434

23 Improvised Medicine in the Wilderness 442

24 Hunting and Fishing Injuries 475

25 Tactical Medicine 488

26 Combat and Casualty Care 507

27 Wilderness Orthopedics 523

28 The Eye in the Wilderness 561

29 Foot Problems and Care 580

30 Wilderness Dentistry 594

31 Management of Facial Injuries 608

32 Wilderness Cardiology 628

33 Wilderness Neurology 635

34 Chronic Diseases and Wilderness Activities 645

35 Mental Health in the Wilderness 664

PART 5

Rescue and Survival

36 Wilderness Emergency Medical Services and

Response Systems 674

37 Search and Rescue 687

38 Technical Rescue, Self-Rescue, and Evacuation 710

39 Litters and Carries 738

40 Helicopter Rescue and Aeromedical Transport 751

41 Essentials of Wilderness Survival 777

42 Principles of Meteorology and Weather

Prediction 805

43 Jungle Travel and Survival 815

44 Desert Travel and Survival 837

45 Whitewater Medicine and Rescue 846

46 Caving and Cave Rescue 862

PART 6

Animals, Insects, and Zoonoses

47 Protection from Blood-Feeding Arthropods 872

48 Mosquitoes and Mosquito-Borne Diseases 883

49 Malaria 900

50 Arthropod Envenomation and Parasitism 925

51 Tick-Borne Diseases 954

52 Spider Bites 975

53 Scorpion Envenomation 996

54 Bites by Venomous Reptiles in Canada, the United

States, and Mexico 1011

55 Envenoming and Injuries by Venomous and

Nonvenomous Reptiles Worldwide 1040

56 Bites and Injuries Infl icted by Wild and Domestic

Animals 1102

57 Bear Behavior and Attacks 1127

58 Alligator and Crocodile Attacks 1139

59 Wilderness-Acquired Zoonoses 1143

60 Rabies 1175

61 Emergency Veterinary Medicine 1198

PART 7

Plants

62 Seasonal and Acute Allergic Reactions 1224

63 Plant-Induced Dermatitis 1232

64 Toxic Plant Ingestions 1251

65 Toxic Mushroom Ingestions 1276

66 Ethnobotany: Plant-Derived Medical Therapy 1302

PART 8

Food and Water

67 Field Water Disinfection 1324

68 Infectious Diarrhea From Wilderness and Foreign

Travel 1360

69 Nutrition, Malnutrition, and Starvation 1374

70 Dehydration, Rehydration, and Hyperhydration 1393

71 Living Off the Land 1405

72 Seafood Toxidromes 1444

73 Seafood Allergies 1469

PART 9

Marine Medicine

74 A Brief Introduction to Oceanography 1482

75 Submersion Injuries and Drowning 1494

76 Emergency Oxygen Administration 1513

77 Diving Medicine 1520

78 Hyperbaric Medicine 1549

79 Injuries From Nonvenomous Aquatic Animals 1562

80 Envenomation by Aquatic Invertebrates 1596

81 Envenomation by Aquatic Vertebrates 1628

82 Aquatic Skin Disorders 1646

83 Safety and Survival at Sea 1666

PART 10

Travel, Environmental Hazards,

and Disasters

84 Travel Medicine 1694

85 Non–North American Travel and Exotic

Diseases 1709

86 Natural Disaster Management 1723

87 Expedition Medicine 1732

88 Global Humanitarian Medicine and Disaster

Relief 1747

89 Natural and Human-Made Hazards: Disaster Risk

Management Issues 1779

PART 11

Equipment and Special Knowledge

90 Global Crimes, Incarceration, and Quarantine 1812

91 Wilderness Preparation, Equipment, and Medical

Supplies 1820

92 Ultrasound and Telemedicine in the

Wilderness 1845

93 Outdoor Clothing for the Wilderness

Professional 1862

94 Nonmedical Backcountry Equipment for Wilderness

Professionals 1874

95 Ropes and Knot Tying 1892

96 Wilderness Navigation Techniques and

Communication Methods 1904

PART 12

Special Populations and Considerations

97 Training for Wilderness Adventure 1928

98 Exercise, Conditioning, and Performance

Training 1936

99 Children in the Wilderness 1952

100 Women in the Wilderness 1977

101 Elders in the Wilderness 2007

102 Persons With Special Needs and Disabilities 2021

103 Wilderness and Endurance Events 2060

104 Ranch and Rodeo Medicine 2069

105 Wilderness Medicine Education 2085

106 Medical Liability and Wilderness Emergencies 2105

107 The Ethics of Wilderness Medicine 2113

108 Native American Healing 2121

PART 13

The Wilderness

109 The Changing Environment 2134

110 Biodiversity and Human Health 2145

111 Health Implications of Environmental Change 2152

112 Wilderness Management and Preservation 2161

113 Leave No Trace 2167

114 Space Medicine: The New Frontier 2172

Appendix Drug Stability in the Wilderness 2205

Index 2215

About the Author

Paul Auerbach

Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, FACEP, FAWM, is the Redlich Family Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is the world's leading expert on wilderness medicine and a prolific author. He is the Editor of Wilderness Medicine, and author of Medicine for the Outdoors and Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine.

Dr. Auerbach holds his MD from Duke and completed his internship at Dartmouth and residency at UCLA. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He has been recognized as a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and received the New Orleans Grand Isle Award for Science from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences, the Founders Award from the Wilderness Medical Society, and the Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others. Dr. Auerbach has served as a volunteer physician in Haiti, Nepal, and Guatemala.

Affiliations and Expertise

Redlich Family Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

