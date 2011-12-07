Wilderness Medicine
6th Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Quickly and decisively manage any medical emergency you encounter in the great outdoors with Wilderness Medicine! World-renowned authority and author Dr. Paul Auerbach and a team of experts offer proven, practical, visual guidance for effectively diagnosing and treating the full range of emergencies and health problems encountered in situations where time and resources are scarce. Every day, more and more people are venturing into the wilderness and extreme environments, or are victims of horrific natural disasters...and many are unprepared for the dangers and aftermath that come with these episodes. Whether these victims are stranded on mountaintops, lost in the desert, injured on a remote bike path, or ill far out at sea, this indispensable resource--now with online access at www.expertconsult.com for greater accessibility and portability--equips rescuers and health care professionals to effectively address and prevent injury and illness in the wilderness! This textbook is widely referred to as "The Bible of Wilderness Medicine."
Key Features
- Be able to practice emergency medicine outside of the traditional hospital/clinical setting whether you are in remote environments, underdeveloped but highly populated areas, or disaster areas, are part of search and rescue operations, or dealing with casualties from episodes of extreme sports and active lifestyle activities.
- Face any medical challenge in the wilderness with expert guidance: Dr. Auerbach is a noted author and the world's leading authority on wilderness medicine. He is a founder and Past President of the Wilderness Medical Society, consultant to the Divers Alert Network and many other agencies and organizations, and a member of the National Medical Committee for the National Ski Patrol System.
- Handle everything from frostbite to infection by marine microbes, not to mention other diverse injuries, bites, stings, poisonous plant exposures, animal attacks, and natural disasters.
- Grasp the essential aspects of search and rescue.
- Respond quickly and effectively by improvising with available materials.
- Improve your competency and readiness with the latest guidance on volcanic eruptions, extreme sports, splints and slings, wilderness cardiology, living off the land, aerospace medicine, mental health in the wilderness, tactical combat casualty care, and much more.
- Meet the needs and special considerations of specific patient populations such as children, women, elders, persons with chronic medical conditions, and the disabled.
- Make smart decisions about gear, navigation, nutrition, and survival.
Table of Contents
PART 1
Mountain Medicine
1 High-Altitude Medicine and Physiology 2
2 Avalanches 33
3 Lightning Injuries 60
PART 2
Cold and Heat
4 Thermoregulation 104
5 Accidental Hypothermia 116
6 Immersion Into Cold Water 143
7 Nonfreezing Cold-Induced Injuries 171
8 Frostbite 181
9 Polar Medicine 201
10 Pathophysiology of Heat-Related Illnesses 215
11 Clinical Management of Heat-Related
Illnesses 232
PART 3
Burns, Fire, and Radiation
12 Wildland Fires: Dangers and Survival 240
13 Emergency Care of the Burned Victim 280
14 Exposure to Radiation From the Sun 294
15 Volcanic Eruptions, Hazards, and Mitigation 314
PART 4
Injuries and Medical Interventions
16 Injury Prevention: Decision Making, Safety,
and Accident Avoidance 334
17 Principles of Pain Management 354
18 Taping and Bandaging 363
19 Splints and Slings 375
20 Emergency Airway Management 392
21 Wilderness Trauma and Surgical
Emergencies 411
22 Wound Management 434
23 Improvised Medicine in the Wilderness 442
24 Hunting and Fishing Injuries 475
25 Tactical Medicine 488
26 Combat and Casualty Care 507
27 Wilderness Orthopedics 523
28 The Eye in the Wilderness 561
29 Foot Problems and Care 580
30 Wilderness Dentistry 594
31 Management of Facial Injuries 608
32 Wilderness Cardiology 628
33 Wilderness Neurology 635
34 Chronic Diseases and Wilderness Activities 645
35 Mental Health in the Wilderness 664
PART 5
Rescue and Survival
36 Wilderness Emergency Medical Services and
Response Systems 674
37 Search and Rescue 687
38 Technical Rescue, Self-Rescue, and Evacuation 710
39 Litters and Carries 738
40 Helicopter Rescue and Aeromedical Transport 751
41 Essentials of Wilderness Survival 777
42 Principles of Meteorology and Weather
Prediction 805
43 Jungle Travel and Survival 815
44 Desert Travel and Survival 837
45 Whitewater Medicine and Rescue 846
46 Caving and Cave Rescue 862
PART 6
Animals, Insects, and Zoonoses
47 Protection from Blood-Feeding Arthropods 872
48 Mosquitoes and Mosquito-Borne Diseases 883
49 Malaria 900
50 Arthropod Envenomation and Parasitism 925
51 Tick-Borne Diseases 954
52 Spider Bites 975
53 Scorpion Envenomation 996
54 Bites by Venomous Reptiles in Canada, the United
States, and Mexico 1011
55 Envenoming and Injuries by Venomous and
Nonvenomous Reptiles Worldwide 1040
56 Bites and Injuries Infl icted by Wild and Domestic
Animals 1102
57 Bear Behavior and Attacks 1127
58 Alligator and Crocodile Attacks 1139
59 Wilderness-Acquired Zoonoses 1143
60 Rabies 1175
61 Emergency Veterinary Medicine 1198
PART 7
Plants
62 Seasonal and Acute Allergic Reactions 1224
63 Plant-Induced Dermatitis 1232
64 Toxic Plant Ingestions 1251
65 Toxic Mushroom Ingestions 1276
66 Ethnobotany: Plant-Derived Medical Therapy 1302
PART 8
Food and Water
67 Field Water Disinfection 1324
68 Infectious Diarrhea From Wilderness and Foreign
Travel 1360
69 Nutrition, Malnutrition, and Starvation 1374
70 Dehydration, Rehydration, and Hyperhydration 1393
71 Living Off the Land 1405
72 Seafood Toxidromes 1444
73 Seafood Allergies 1469
PART 9
Marine Medicine
74 A Brief Introduction to Oceanography 1482
75 Submersion Injuries and Drowning 1494
76 Emergency Oxygen Administration 1513
77 Diving Medicine 1520
78 Hyperbaric Medicine 1549
79 Injuries From Nonvenomous Aquatic Animals 1562
80 Envenomation by Aquatic Invertebrates 1596
81 Envenomation by Aquatic Vertebrates 1628
82 Aquatic Skin Disorders 1646
83 Safety and Survival at Sea 1666
PART 10
Travel, Environmental Hazards,
and Disasters
84 Travel Medicine 1694
85 Non–North American Travel and Exotic
Diseases 1709
86 Natural Disaster Management 1723
87 Expedition Medicine 1732
88 Global Humanitarian Medicine and Disaster
Relief 1747
89 Natural and Human-Made Hazards: Disaster Risk
Management Issues 1779
PART 11
Equipment and Special Knowledge
90 Global Crimes, Incarceration, and Quarantine 1812
91 Wilderness Preparation, Equipment, and Medical
Supplies 1820
92 Ultrasound and Telemedicine in the
Wilderness 1845
93 Outdoor Clothing for the Wilderness
Professional 1862
94 Nonmedical Backcountry Equipment for Wilderness
Professionals 1874
95 Ropes and Knot Tying 1892
96 Wilderness Navigation Techniques and
Communication Methods 1904
PART 12
Special Populations and Considerations
97 Training for Wilderness Adventure 1928
98 Exercise, Conditioning, and Performance
Training 1936
99 Children in the Wilderness 1952
100 Women in the Wilderness 1977
101 Elders in the Wilderness 2007
102 Persons With Special Needs and Disabilities 2021
103 Wilderness and Endurance Events 2060
104 Ranch and Rodeo Medicine 2069
105 Wilderness Medicine Education 2085
106 Medical Liability and Wilderness Emergencies 2105
107 The Ethics of Wilderness Medicine 2113
108 Native American Healing 2121
PART 13
The Wilderness
109 The Changing Environment 2134
110 Biodiversity and Human Health 2145
111 Health Implications of Environmental Change 2152
112 Wilderness Management and Preservation 2161
113 Leave No Trace 2167
114 Space Medicine: The New Frontier 2172
Appendix Drug Stability in the Wilderness 2205
Index 2215
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 7th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733569
About the Author
Paul Auerbach
Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, FACEP, FAWM, is the Redlich Family Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is the world's leading expert on wilderness medicine and a prolific author. He is the Editor of Wilderness Medicine, and author of Medicine for the Outdoors and Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine.
Dr. Auerbach holds his MD from Duke and completed his internship at Dartmouth and residency at UCLA. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He has been recognized as a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and received the New Orleans Grand Isle Award for Science from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences, the Founders Award from the Wilderness Medical Society, and the Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others. Dr. Auerbach has served as a volunteer physician in Haiti, Nepal, and Guatemala.
Affiliations and Expertise
Redlich Family Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California