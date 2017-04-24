Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528368, 9780323528375

Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 35-2

1st Edition

Authors: Eric Weiss Douglas Sward
eBook ISBN: 9780323528375
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528368
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Drs. Eric Weiss and Douglas Sward have assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Wilderness and Environmental Medicine. Article topics include: Advances in the Prevention and Treatment of High Altitude Illness; Out-of-hospital Evaluation and Treatment of Accidental Hypothermia; Arthropod Envenomation in North America; North American Snake Envenomation; Cutting Edge Management of Frostbite;Updates in Decompression Illness; Marine Envenomation; Is There a Doctor on Board: Medical Emergencies at 40,000 Feet; Translating Battlefield Medicine to Wilderness Medicine; The Application of Point-of-Care Ultrasound to Austere Environments; Wilderness EMS Systems; Preparing for International Travel & Global Medical Care; and Medical-legal Issues in Expedition and Wilderness Medicine.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323528375
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323528368

About the Authors

Eric Weiss Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Associate Director of Trauma, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA Associate Professor of Surgery

Douglas Sward Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.