Wild Germplasm for Genetic Improvement in Crop Plants
1st Edition
Description
Wild Germplasm for Genetic Improvement in Crop Plants addresses the need for an integrated reference on a wide variety of crop plants, facilitating comparison and contrast, as well as providing relevant relationships for future research and development. Understanding the role of crop wild relatives in plant breeding not only expands the genetic pool for abiotic and biotic stress resistance. The resulting increased yields will enhance food security through advanced plant breeding efforts. This book presents the genetic and natural history value of wild relatives, what wild relatives exist and what knowledge has already been gained regarding specific relatives and research surrounding them, identifies the knowledge gaps and seeks to fill them with respect to crop wild relatives.
Key Features
- A single-volume resource to important crops for accessible comparison and research
- Explores both conventional and molecular approaches to breeding for targeted traits and allows for expanded genetic variability
- Guides the development of hybrids for germplasm with increased tolerance to biotic and abiotic stresses
Readership
Researchers, educators and graduate students in Agriculture, horticulture, environmental science, plant science (crop improvement, plant breeding and genetics, plant molecular biology, plant protection)
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Potential of Wild Species in Plant Breeding
2. Wild Cotton Genepool: An unopened treasure
3. Wild Wheat Germplasm: An unopened treasure
4. Emerging Avenues for the Exploitation of Wild Relatives of Rice in Plant Breeding
5. Genetic Resources and Pre-breeding of Maize
6. Utilization of wild ancestors for biotic and abiotic tolerance in barley
7. Effect of natural variation on biofortification
8. Untapped soybeans; A genetic reservoir for its improvement
9. Wild Sunflowers: The primary genetic resource for
sunflower breeding
10. Brassicas: A Complete Guide to the potential of their wild relatives
11. Wild Germplasm: Shaping future tomato breeding
12. Potato wild relatives, a reservoir of genetic diversity for the sustainability of world's 3rdmost important food crop
13. Wild relatives of sweet potato; Distribution and prospectus for crop improvement
14. Tapping the genetic diversity in sugarcane wild germplasm using next generation genotyping and phenotyping tools
15. Generation of new landraces of forage species; Red Fescue and clover
16. Chickpea wild relatives: potential source of ancient genes for stress tolerance breeding
17. Mungbean Wild genetic resource; a potential source of genetic improvement for abiotic and biotic stress tolerance
18. Lentil Wild genetic resource; a potential source of genetic improvement for abiotic and biotic stress tolerance
19. Wild Relative Species and new plant breeding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221372
About the Editors
Muhammad Azhar
Dr Muhammad Tehseen Azhar B.Sc (Hons) Agri and M.Sc (Hons) in Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (Pakistan) He joined the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics University of Agriculture, Faisalabad as Lecturer, and teaching graduate and post graduate classes. His focus is screening segregating populations, resulting in the development of several bulks. Dr Azhar has specific interest in the development of cotton germplasm having non-Bt and Bt genes along with tolerance to abiotic stresses. He worked with Dr Richard Percy, Dr Lori L. Hinze and Dr Jame Frelichowsk during a Norman E. Borlaug Fellowship-2014 and has been appointed as Adjunct Lecturer at the School of Plant Biology, UWA. Dr Azhar has been nominated for the post of Chair of Germplam and Genetic Stock in International Cotton Genome Initiative (ICGI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Lecturer, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, School of Plant Biology, UWA
Shabir Wani
Shabir Hussain Wani is an Assistant Professor (Senior Scale) at the Mountain Research Center for Field Crops, Khudwani, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, India. He has published more than 100 papers/chapters in journals and books of international and national repute. He has been Reviews Editor for Frontiers in Plant Sciences, Switzerland during (2015-2018). He is also the editor of Life Sciences (LS): An International journal of Life Sciences and SKUAST Journal of Research. He was awarded the Young Scientist Award (Agriculture) 2015 from the Society for Plant Research at national Conference on Plant Science research at University of Delhi, India. He has also worked as visiting Scientist in department of Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University, USA, for the year 2016-17 under the UGC Raman Post Doc Fellowship Programme. Currently, he is in-charge of wheat improvement programme of SKUAST-Kashmir under the All India Coordinated Wheat and Barley Improvement Project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Division of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, J&K, India and Visiting Scientist under Raman Post Doctoral Fellowship, Department of Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
