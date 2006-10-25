Wi-Fi Telephony - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750679718, 9780080521695

Wi-Fi Telephony

1st Edition

Challenges and Solutions for Voice over WLANs

Authors: Praphul Chandra David Lide
eBook ISBN: 9780080521695
Paperback ISBN: 9780750679718
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 25th October 2006
Page Count: 288
Description

Wi-Fi telephony is the latest, most cost effective, and clearest way of carrying voice data wirelessly. The great news is that it can be integrated seamlessly into the same infrastructures as currently used for computer and telephone data.The digital quality is far above current cellular technologies.

This book will be among the first to discuss Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), Quality of Service (QoS), and interoperability in connection with Wi-Fi telephony. Security challenges are also presented and solved along these malleable wireless boundaries. In short, this book provides all the information necessary for effective, reliable, crystal clear Wi-Fi telephony service and implementation.

Key Features

Using current telephone and computer infrastructure this technology can be implemented at low cost The importance of Quality of Service (QoS) and security of Wi-Fi telephony is considered *Enhances the clarity of a call beyond a basic cellular phone using digital data transfer

Readership

RF/wireless engineers and designers, computer/data network engineers; engineering managers, graduate students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Basics Chapter 2: The Data World Chapter 3: Voice over IP Chapter 4: Wireless Local Area Networks Chapter 5: VoWLAN Challenges Chapter 6: QoS & System Capacity Chapter 7: Security Chapter 8: Roaming Chapter 9: Power Management Chapter 10: Voice over WiFi and other Wireless Technologies

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080521695
Paperback ISBN:
9780750679718

About the Author

Praphul Chandra

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA

David Lide

David A. Lide currently is a Senior Member of the Technical Staff at Texas Instruments and has worked on various aspects of Voice over IP for the past nine years. Prior to that, he has worked on Cable Modem design and on weather satellite ground systems. He lives with his family in Rockville, Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

