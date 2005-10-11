Why Programs Fail

About the Author<BR id=""CRLF"">Preface

<BR id=""CRLF"">1 How Failures Come to Be<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 My Program Does Not Work!<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 From Defects to Failures<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Lost in Time and Space<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 From Failures to Fixes<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Automated Debugging Techniques<BR id=""CRLF"">1.6 Bugs, Faults, or Defects?<BR id=""CRLF"">1.7 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">1.8 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">1.9 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">1.10 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">2 Tracking Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Oh! All These Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Reporting Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Managing Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Classifying Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 Severity<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.2 Priority<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.3 Identifier<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.4 Comments<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.5 Notification<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Processing Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Managing Problem Tracking<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Requirements as Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Managing Duplicates<BR id=""CRLF"">2.9 Relating Problems and Fixes<BR id=""CRLF"">2.10 Relating Problems and Tests<BR id=""CRLF"">2.11 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">2.12 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">BUGZILLA<BR id=""CRLF"">PHPBUGTRACKER<BR id=""CRLF"">ISSUETRACKER<BR id=""CRLF"">TRAC<BR id=""CRLF"">SOURCEFORGE<BR id=""CRLF"">GFORGE<BR id=""CRLF"">2.13 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">2.14 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">3 Making Programs Fail<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Testing for Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Controlling the Program<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Testing at the Presentation Layer<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Low-level Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 System-level Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 Higher-level Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.4 Assessing Test Results<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Testing at the Functionality Layer<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Testing at the Unit Layer<BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Isolating Units<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Designing for Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Preventing Unknown Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">3.9 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">3.10 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">JUNIT<BR id=""CRLF"">ANDROID<BR id=""CRLF"">APPLESCRIPT<BR id=""CRLF"">VBSCRIPT<BR id=""CRLF"">Other scripting languages<BR id=""CRLF"">FAU<BR id=""CRLF"">VMWare<BR id=""CRLF"">Virtual PC<BR id=""CRLF"">3.11 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">3.12 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">4 Reproducing Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 The First Task in Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Reproducing the Problem Environment<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Reproducing Program Execution<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.1 Reproducing Data<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.2 Reproducing User Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.3 Reproducing Communications<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.4 Reproducing Time<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.5 Reproducing Randomness<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.6 Reproducing Operating Environments<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.7 Reproducing Schedules<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.8 Physical Influences<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.9 Effects of Debugging Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Reproducing System Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Focusing on Units<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5.1 Setting Up a Control Layer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5.2 A Control Example<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5.3 Mock Objects<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5.4 Controlling More Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">Winrunner<BR id=""CRLF"">Android<BR id=""CRLF"">Revirt<BR id=""CRLF"">Checkpointing Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">4.9 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">5 Simplifying Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Simplifying the Problem<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 The Gecko BugAThon<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Manual Simplification<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Automatic Simplification<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 A Simplification Algorithm<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Simplifying User Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Random Input Simplified<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Simplifying Faster<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8.1 Caching<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8.2 Stop Early<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8.3 Syntactic Simplification<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8.4 Isolate Differences, Not Circumstances<BR id=""CRLF"">5.9 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">5.10 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">Delta Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">Simplification Library<BR id=""CRLF"">5.11 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">5.12 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">6 Scientific Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 How to Become a Debugging Guru<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 The Scientific Method<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Applying the Scientific Method<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.1 Debugging sample—Preparation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.2 Debugging sample—Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.3 Debugging sample—Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.4 Debugging sample—Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.5 Debugging sample—Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Explicit Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Keeping a Logbook<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Debugging Quick-and-Dirty<BR id=""CRLF"">6.7 Algorithmic Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">6.8 Deriving a Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.9 Reasoning About Programs<BR id=""CRLF"">6.10 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">6.11 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.12 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">7 Deducing Errors<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Isolating Value Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Understanding Control Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Tracking Dependences<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.1 Effects of Statements<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.2 Affected Statements<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.3 Statement Dependences<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.4 Following Dependences<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.5 Leveraging Dependences<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Slicing Programs<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1 Forward Slices<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.2 Backward Slices<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.3 Slice Operations<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.4 Leveraging Slices<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5 Executable Slices<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Deducing Code Smells<BR id=""CRLF"">7.6 Limits of Static Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">7.7 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">7.8 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">CODESURFER<BR id=""CRLF"">FINDBUGS<BR id=""CRLF"">7.9 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">7.10 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">8 Observing Facts<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Observing State<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Logging Execution<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.1 Logging Functions<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2 Logging Frameworks<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.3 Logging with Aspects<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.4 Logging at the Binary Level<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Using Debuggers<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.1 A Debugging Session<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.2 Controlling Execution<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.3 Postmortem Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.4 Logging Data<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.5 Invoking Functions<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.6 Fix and Continue<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.7 Embedded Debuggers<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.8 Debugger Caveats<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Querying Events<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.1 Watchpoints<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.2 Uniform Event Queries<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Visualizing State<BR id=""CRLF"">8.6 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">8.7 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">LOG4J<BR id=""CRLF"">ASPECTJ<BR id=""CRLF"">PIN<BR id=""CRLF"">BCEL<BR id=""CRLF"">GDB<BR id=""CRLF"">DDD<BR id=""CRLF"">JAVA SPIDER<BR id=""CRLF"">eDOBS<BR id=""CRLF"">8.8 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">8.9 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">9 Tracking Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Reasoning Backwards<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Exploring Execution History<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Dynamic Slicing<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Leveraging Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">9.5 Tracking Down Infections<BR id=""CRLF"">9.6 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">9.7 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">ODB<BR id=""CRLF"">9.8 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">9.9 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">10 Asserting Expectations<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 Automating Observation<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Basic Assertions<BR id=""CRLF"">10.3 Asserting Invariants<BR id=""CRLF"">10.4 Asserting Correctness<BR id=""CRLF"">10.5 Assertions as Specifications<BR id=""CRLF"">10.6 From Assertions to Verification<BR id=""CRLF"">10.7 Reference Runs<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8 System Assertions<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8.1 Validating the Heap with MALLOC_CHECK<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8.2 Avoiding Buffer Overflows with ELECTRICFENCE<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8.3 Detecting Memory Errors with VALGRIND<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8.4 Language Extensions<BR id=""CRLF"">10.9 Checking Production Code<BR id=""CRLF"">10.10 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">10.11 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">JML<BR id=""CRLF"">ESC<BR id=""CRLF"">GUARD<BR id=""CRLF"">VALGRIND<BR id=""CRLF"">PURIFY<BR id=""CRLF"">INSURE++=INSURE++<BR id=""CRLF"">CYCLONE<BR id=""CRLF"">CCURED<BR id=""CRLF"">10.12 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">10.13 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">11 Detecting Anomalies<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Capturing Normal Behavior<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Comparing Coverage<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Statistical Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 Collecting Data in the Field<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Dynamic Invariants<BR id=""CRLF"">11.6 Invariants on the Fly<BR id=""CRLF"">11.7 From Anomalies to Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">11.8 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">11.9 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">DAIKON<BR id=""CRLF"">DIDUCE<BR id=""CRLF"">11.10 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">11.11 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">12 Causes and Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Causes and Alternate Worlds<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Verifying Causes<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 Causality in Practice<BR id=""CRLF"">12.4 Finding Actual Causes<BR id=""CRLF"">12.5 Narrowing Down Causes<BR id=""CRLF"">12.6 A Narrowing Example<BR id=""CRLF"">12.7 The Common Context<BR id=""CRLF"">12.8 Causes in Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">12.9 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">12.10 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">12.11 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">13 Isolating Failure Causes<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Isolating Causes Automatically<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 Isolating versus Simplifying<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 An Isolation Algorithm<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 Implementing Isolation<BR id=""CRLF"">13.5 Isolating Failure-inducing Input<BR id=""CRLF"">13.6 Isolating Failure-inducing Schedules<BR id=""CRLF"">13.7 Isolating Failure-inducing Changes<BR id=""CRLF"">13.8 Problems and Limitations<BR id=""CRLF"">13.9 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">13.10 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">Delta Debugging Plug-ins for ECLIPSE<BR id=""CRLF"">CCACHE<BR id=""CRLF"">13.11 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">13.12 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">14 Isolating Cause-Effect Chains<BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Useless Causes<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Capturing Program States<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Comparing Program States<BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Isolating Relevant Program States<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Isolating Cause-Effect Chains<BR id=""CRLF"">14.6 Isolating Failure-inducing Code<BR id=""CRLF"">14.7 Issues and Risks<BR id=""CRLF"">14.8 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">14.9 Tools<BR id=""CRLF"">ASKIGOR<BR id=""CRLF"">IGOR<BR id=""CRLF"">14.10 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">14.11 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">15 Fixing the Defect<BR id=""CRLF"">15.1 Locating the Defect<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Focusing on the Most Likely Errors<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 Validating the Defect<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3.1 Does the Error Cause the Failure?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3.2 Is the Cause Really an Error?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3.3 Think Before You Code<BR id=""CRLF"">The Devil’s Guide to Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Correcting the Defect<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4.1 Does the Failure No Longer Occur?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4.2 Did the Correction Introduce New Problems?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4.3 Was the Same Mistake Made Elsewhere?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4.4 Did I Do My Homework?<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Workarounds<BR id=""CRLF"">15.6 Learning from Mistakes<BR id=""CRLF"">15.7 Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">15.8 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">15.9 Exercises

<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix: Formal Definitions<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1 Delta Debugging<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1.1 Configurations<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 Passing and Failing Run<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 Tests<BR id=""CRLF"">A.4 Minimality<BR id=""CRLF"">A.5 Simplifying<BR id=""CRLF"">A.6 Differences<BR id=""CRLF"">A.7 Isolating<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 Memory Graphs<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.1 Formal Structure<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.2 Unfolding Data Structures<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.3 Matching Vertices and Edges<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.4 Computing the Common Subgraph<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.5 Computing Graph Differences<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.6 Applying Partial State Changes<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2.7 Capturing C State<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 Cause-Effect Chains

<BR id=""CRLF"">Glossary<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">Index