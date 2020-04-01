Why Patients Sue Doctors - INK
2nd Edition
Lessons learned from medical malpractice cases
Authors: Duncan Graham Bernard Kelly David A. Richards
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543705
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 150
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543705
About the Author
Duncan Graham
Duncan Graham is a barrister with a medical degree. He previously worked as a medical practitioner and solicitor. He now specialises in cases of medical negligence, coronial inquests, professional misconduct, and class actions involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
Bernard Kelly
Bernard Kelly is a general practitioner who works in metropolitan, rural and remote locations. He has extensive experience in teaching and medical regulation. He provides expert witness opinions in medical negligence and professional misconduct cases.
David A. Richards
David Richards is a physician, with broad experience in clinical and interventional cardiology, education and research. He provides expert witness opinions for plaintiffs, defendants and government agencies.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.