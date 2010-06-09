Why Blog?
1st Edition
Motivations for Blogging
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction
What is a blog?
Early research on the blogosphere
Research on the British blogosphere
The aim of this book
Chapter 2: The journal blog: a traditional form mediated by the Internet
The diary genre
The online diary
Chapter 3: The journalism motivation
Letters to the editor
Making your voice heard: citizen journalism
Mainstream media response
Redressing the mainstream media
Blogging politicians
Blogging as creative writing
Chapter 4: Beneficial blogging
The blogging personality
Letting it all out
Positive feedback from readers
Keeping in touch with friends
Finding new friends
Chapter 5: Do privacy concerns impact on blogging motivations?
Secret from friends and family
Secret from employers
Chapter 6: The money motive
Advertising
Blooks
Chapter 7: Blogs as tools
Blogs as tools for teaching and learning
Academic blogs
Information gathering
Chapter 8: Doing it for different reasons I: women’s motivations for blogging
Male dominance
Women’s motivations for blogging
Blogroll differences
Chapter 9: Doing it for different reasons II: Americans and Brits
Demographic differences
Perceptions of blogging
Satisfactions from blogging
Blogroll differences
Note
Conclusions
Bibliography
Index
Description
'Weblogging' or ‘blogging’ has joined e-mail and Internet home pages as one of the most popular uses of the Internet. This book focuses on the British blogosphere, comparing British bloggers to the more researched US. Motivations covered include the desire to connect with others online, the need to express opinions or blow off steam, or to share experiences, and a growing financial motivation in the blogosphere. Other motivations explored include a desire to become a ‘citizen journalist’, a need for validation, the commercial possibilities of blogging and the possibility of turning your blog into a published ‘book’.
- Expands the discussion of the blogging phenomenon outside the US
- Focuses on the British blogosphere, comparing British bloggers to the more researched US
- Includes a discussion of the motivations of women bloggers
Undergraduates and postgraduates on Media Studies, Internet Studies and New Media courses/modules
Sarah Pedersen Author
Dr Sarah Pedersen is a Reader in the Department of Communication, Marketing and Media, The Aberdeen Business School, at The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, where she is Course Leader of the MSc in Publishing Studies. Her research and teaching interests include computer-mediated communication, media history and gender and the media and she has published extensively on the subjects of UK blogging, women and blogging and women’s use of mass media. She is currently the Chair of the UK Association for Publishing Education (UK APE).
The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, UK