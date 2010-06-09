Why Blog? - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345831, 9781780631714

Why Blog?

1st Edition

Motivations for Blogging

Authors: Sarah Pedersen
eBook ISBN: 9781780631714
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345831
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th June 2010
Page Count: 162
Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

What is a blog?

Early research on the blogosphere

Research on the British blogosphere

The aim of this book

Chapter 2: The journal blog: a traditional form mediated by the Internet

The diary genre

The online diary

Chapter 3: The journalism motivation

Letters to the editor

Making your voice heard: citizen journalism

Mainstream media response

Redressing the mainstream media

Blogging politicians

Blogging as creative writing

Chapter 4: Beneficial blogging

The blogging personality

Letting it all out

Positive feedback from readers

Keeping in touch with friends

Finding new friends

Chapter 5: Do privacy concerns impact on blogging motivations?

Secret from friends and family

Secret from employers

Chapter 6: The money motive

Advertising

Blooks

Chapter 7: Blogs as tools

Blogs as tools for teaching and learning

Academic blogs

Information gathering

Chapter 8: Doing it for different reasons I: women’s motivations for blogging

Male dominance

Women’s motivations for blogging

Blogroll differences

Chapter 9: Doing it for different reasons II: Americans and Brits

Demographic differences

Perceptions of blogging

Satisfactions from blogging

Blogroll differences

Note

Conclusions

Bibliography

Index

Description

'Weblogging' or ‘blogging’ has joined e-mail and Internet home pages as one of the most popular uses of the Internet. This book focuses on the British blogosphere, comparing British bloggers to the more researched US. Motivations covered include the desire to connect with others online, the need to express opinions or blow off steam, or to share experiences, and a growing financial motivation in the blogosphere. Other motivations explored include a desire to become a ‘citizen journalist’, a need for validation, the commercial possibilities of blogging and the possibility of turning your blog into a published ‘book’.

Key Features

  • Expands the discussion of the blogging phenomenon outside the US
  • Focuses on the British blogosphere, comparing British bloggers to the more researched US
  • Includes a discussion of the motivations of women bloggers

Readership

Undergraduates and postgraduates on Media Studies, Internet Studies and New Media courses/modules

Sarah Pedersen Author

Dr Sarah Pedersen is a Reader in the Department of Communication, Marketing and Media, The Aberdeen Business School, at The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, where she is Course Leader of the MSc in Publishing Studies. Her research and teaching interests include computer-mediated communication, media history and gender and the media and she has published extensively on the subjects of UK blogging, women and blogging and women’s use of mass media. She is currently the Chair of the UK Association for Publishing Education (UK APE).

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, UK

