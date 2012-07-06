"Whittle’s Gait Analysis is a basic introduction to this topic. It covers background concepts, terminology, normal and pathological gait, as well as methods used to perform gait analysis. A description of common pathologies and associated gait deviations is presented by way of example. Overall, this book provides a comprehensive overview of the basic concepts and uses of clinical gait analysis. It is a very helpful text for those with little or no knowledge of gait analysis, and provides a very readable and understandable synopsis. The majority of information provided is descriptive, with some limited guidance on interpretation of gait data. Further reading would be required to gain in-depth understanding of each aspect of gait analysis, but this book provides an accessible introduction to the topic."

Posture and Mobility Group, April 2013