Whittle's Gait Analysis
5th Edition
Description
Whittle’s Gait Analysis – formerly known as Gait Analysis: an introduction – is now in its fifth edition with a new team of authors led by David Levine and Jim Richards. Working closely with Michael Whittle, the team maintains a clear and accessible approach to basic gait analysis. It will assist both students and clinicians in the diagnosis of and treatment plans for patients suffering from medical conditions that affect the way they walk.
Key Features
- Highly readable, the book builds upon the basics of anatomy, physiology and biomechanics
- Describes both normal and pathological gait
- Covers the range of methods available to perform gait analysis, from the very simple to the very complex.
- Emphasizes the clinical applications of gait analysis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Basic Sciences
Anatomy
Physiology
Motor control
Biomechanics
Chapter 2 Normal Gait
Walking and gait
History
Terminology used in gait analysis
Outline of the gait cycle
The gait cycle in detail
Ground reaction forces
Support moment
Energy consumption
Optimization of energy usage
Starting and stopping
Other varieties of gait
Changes in Gait with Age
Chapter 3 Pathological and other abnormal gaits
Specific gait abnormalities
Walking aids
Treadmill gait
Chapter 4 Methods of gait analysis
Visual gait analysis
Temporal and Spatial Parameters during Gait
Measurement of Temporal and Spatial Parameters during Gait
Camera Based Motion Analysis
Active marker systems
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes, Magnetic Fields and Motion Capture Suits
Measuring Force and Pressure
Pressure beneath the foot
Measuring Muscle Activity
Measuring Energy Expenditure
Combined kinetic/kinematic systems
Chapter 5 Applications of gait analysis
Clinical gait assessment
Conditions benefiting from gait assessment
Future developments
Conclusion
Chapter 6 Gait assessment of neurological diseases
Gait assessment in Cerebral palsy
Gait assessment in Stroke
Gait assessment in Parkinson’s disease
Gait assessment in Muscular dystrophy
Chapter 7 Gait analysis in musculoskeletal conditions and prosthetics and orthotics
Total hip replacement
Gait analysis in knee osteoarthritis
High tibial knee osteotomy
Prosthetics and orthotics
Amputee gait
Orthotic gait
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 6th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702042652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051999
About the Editor
David Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
UC Foundation Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy, Department of Physical Therapy
Jim Richards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomechanics, Department of Allied Health Professions, Faculty of Health, University of Central Lancashire, UK
Michael Whittle
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Walter M. Cline Jr. Chair of Rehabilitation Technology, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, USA; Director, H. Carey Hanlin Motion Analysis Laboratory, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, USA; Formerly Acting Director, Oxford Orthopaedic Engineering Centre, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Reviews
"Whittle’s Gait Analysis is a basic introduction to this topic. It covers background concepts, terminology, normal and pathological gait, as well as methods used to perform gait analysis. A description of common pathologies and associated gait deviations is presented by way of example. Overall, this book provides a comprehensive overview of the basic concepts and uses of clinical gait analysis. It is a very helpful text for those with little or no knowledge of gait analysis, and provides a very readable and understandable synopsis. The majority of information provided is descriptive, with some limited guidance on interpretation of gait data. Further reading would be required to gain in-depth understanding of each aspect of gait analysis, but this book provides an accessible introduction to the topic."
Posture and Mobility Group, April 2013