White Wine Technology
1st Edition
Description
White Wine Technology is a solutions-based approach to help address challenges in white wine production. The book explores emerging trends in modern enology, including molecular tools for wine quality and analysis of modern approaches to maceration extraction, alternative microorganisms for alcoholic fermentation, and malolactic fermentation.
White Wine Technology focuses on the technology and biotechnology of white wines, providing a quick reference of novel ways to increase and improve overall wine production and innovation. Its review of reviews recent studies and technological advancements to improve grape maturity and production and ways to control PH level make this book essential to wine producers, researchers, practitioners, technologists, and students.
Key Features
- Covers trends in in both traditional and modern enology technologies, including extraction technologies
- Examines the potential impacts of climate change on wine quality
- Includes detailed information on hot topics such as the use of GMOs in wine production, spoilage bacteria, and grape rot
Readership
Enologists and researchers, professors, and academicians in wine technology, wine microbiology, and wine composition and analysis
Table of Contents
- Assesment and control of grape maturity and quality
2. White grape quality monitoring via hyperspectral imaging: from the vineyard to the winery
3. Use of GTH in the winemaking of white varieties
4. White must extraction
5. White must preservation by UHPH without SO2
6. Use of Pulsed Electric Fields in white grape processing
7. Ultrasounds to process white grapes
8. Settling. Must cleaning
9. Application of Hanseniaspora vineae to improve white wine quality
10. Improving white wine aroma and structure by non-Saccharomyces yeasts
11. Biological acidification by L. thermotolerans
12. Nitrogen management during Fermentation
13. Tasting the terroir of wine yeast innovation
14. Malolactic Fermentation
15. Pinking
16. Prevention of the light-struck taste in white wine
17. White wine polyphenols and health
18. Enzymes applications in white wines
19. NIR for white wine analysis
20. Ageing on lees
21. Barrel ageing of white wines
22. Use of different wood species for white wine production: wood composition and impact on wine quality
23. Impacts of phenolics and pre-fermentation antioxidant additions on wine aroma
24. A Glance through Aroma of White Wine
25. Inertization and bottling
26. White Winemaking in Cold Climates
27. White wine production in cold regions of China
28. Dealcoholization of white wines
29. White wine tasting: understanding taster responses based on flavour neuronal processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234976
About the Editor
Antonio Morata
Antonio Morata is a Professor of Food Science and Technology with a specialty in wine technology at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Madrid, Spain and a Professor of Enology and Wine Technology in the European Master of Viticulture and Enology, Euromaster Vinifera-Erasmus, Madrid, Spain. Dr. Morata’s research expertise covers a wide variety of topics including yeast selection for winemaking and repercussion in quality parameters, new fermentation biotechnologies and winemaking processes, and anthocyanin and phenolic ripeness of grapes. He has written over 70 articles and books, holds 3 patents, and has won 4 awards in enology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Food Science and Technology, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid; Euromaster Vinifera-Erasmus, Madrid, Spain
