White Wine Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128234976

White Wine Technology

1st Edition

Editor: Antonio Morata
Paperback ISBN: 9780128234976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 340
Description

White Wine Technology is a solutions-based approach to help address challenges in white wine production. The book explores emerging trends in modern enology, including molecular tools for wine quality and analysis of modern approaches to maceration extraction, alternative microorganisms for alcoholic fermentation, and malolactic fermentation.

White Wine Technology focuses on the technology and biotechnology of white wines, providing a quick reference of novel ways to increase and improve overall wine production and innovation. Its review of reviews recent studies and technological advancements to improve grape maturity and production and ways to control PH level make this book essential to wine producers, researchers, practitioners, technologists, and students.　

Key Features

  • Covers trends in in both traditional and modern enology technologies, including extraction technologies
  • Examines the potential impacts of climate change on wine quality
  • Includes detailed information on hot topics such as the use of GMOs in wine production, spoilage bacteria, and grape rot

Readership

Enologists and researchers, professors, and academicians in wine technology, wine microbiology, and wine composition and analysis 

Table of Contents

  1. Assesment and control of grape maturity and quality
    2. White grape quality monitoring via hyperspectral imaging: from the vineyard to the winery
    3. Use of GTH in the winemaking of white varieties
    4. White must extraction
    5. White must preservation by UHPH without SO2
    6. Use of Pulsed Electric Fields in white grape processing
    7. Ultrasounds to process white grapes
    8. Settling. Must cleaning
    9. Application of Hanseniaspora vineae to improve white wine quality
    10. Improving white wine aroma and structure by non-Saccharomyces yeasts
    11. Biological acidification by L. thermotolerans
    12. Nitrogen management during Fermentation
    13. Tasting the terroir of wine yeast innovation
    14. Malolactic Fermentation
    15. Pinking
    16. Prevention of the light-struck taste in white wine
    17. White wine polyphenols and health
    18. Enzymes applications in white wines
    19. NIR for white wine analysis
    20. Ageing on lees
    21. Barrel ageing of white wines
    22. Use of different wood species for white wine production: wood composition and impact on wine quality
    23. Impacts of phenolics and pre-fermentation antioxidant additions on wine aroma
    24. A Glance through Aroma of White Wine
    25. Inertization and bottling
    26. White Winemaking in Cold Climates
    27. White wine production in cold regions of China
    28. Dealcoholization of white wines
    29. White wine tasting: understanding taster responses based on flavour neuronal processing

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128234976

About the Editor

Antonio Morata

Antonio Morata is a Professor of Food Science and Technology with a specialty in wine technology at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Madrid, Spain and a Professor of Enology and Wine Technology in the European Master of Viticulture and Enology, Euromaster Vinifera-Erasmus, Madrid, Spain. Dr. Morata’s research expertise covers a wide variety of topics including yeast selection for winemaking and repercussion in quality parameters, new fermentation biotechnologies and winemaking processes, and anthocyanin and phenolic ripeness of grapes. He has written over 70 articles and books, holds 3 patents, and has won 4 awards in enology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Food Science and Technology, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid; Euromaster Vinifera-Erasmus, Madrid, Spain

