White and Pharoah's Oral Radiology

Part I: Foundations

1. Physics

2. Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation

3. Safety and Protection



Part II: Imaging

4. Digital Imaging

5. Film Imaging

6. Projection Geometry

7. Intraoral Projections

8. Cephalometric and Skull Imaging

9. Panoramic Imaging

10. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Acquisition

11. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Preparation

12. Radiologic Anatomy

13. Other Imaging Modalities

14. Beyond Three-Dimensional Imaging

15. Dental Implants

16. Quality Assurance and Infection Control

17. Prescribing Diagnostic Imaging

Part III: Interpretation

18. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation

19. Dental Caries

20. Periodontal Diseases

21. Dental Anomalies

22. Inflammatory Disease

23. Cysts

24. Benign Tumors and Neoplasms

25. Diseases Affecting the Structure of Bone

26. Malignant Neoplasms

27. Trauma

28. Paranasal Sinus Diseases

29. Craniofacial Anomalies

30. Temporomandibular Joint Abnormalities

31. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications

32. Salivary Gland Diseases

Part IV : Other Applications

33. Forensics

