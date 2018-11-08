White and Pharoah's Oral Radiology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323543835, 9780323543866

White and Pharoah's Oral Radiology

8th Edition

Principles and Interpretation

Authors: Sanjay Mallya Ernest Lam
eBook ISBN: 9780323543866
eBook ISBN: 9780323543842
eBook ISBN: 9780323543859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323543835
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 672
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written specifically for dentists, White and Pharoah’s Oral Radiology: Principles and Interpretation 8th Edition incorporates over 1,500 high-quality radiographic images and illustrations to demonstrate core concepts and essential principles and techniques of oral and maxillofacial radiology. The new edition of this bestselling book delivers with state-of-the-art information on oral radiology principles and techniques, and image interpretation. Dental student will gain a solid foundation in radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection before introducing including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT. As well, students will learn how to recognize the key radiographic features of pathologic conditions and interpret radiographs accurately. The 8th edition also includes new chapters on Radiologic Anatomy, Beyond 3D Imaging, and Diseases Affecting the Structure of Bone. A practical guide to using today’s technology, this unique text helps your students provide state-of-the-art care!

Key Features

  • Over 1,500 high quality dental radiographs, full color photos, and illustrations clearly demonstrate core concepts and reinforce the essential principles and techniques of oral and maxillofacial radiology.
  • Updated Extensive coverage of all aspects of oral and maxillofacial radiology includes the entire predoctoral curriculum.
  • A wide array of radiographic images including advanced imaging such as MRI and CT.
  • An easy-to-follow format simplifies the key radiographic features of each pathologic condition, including location, periphery, shape, internal structure, and effects on surrounding structures — placed in context with clinical features, differential diagnosis, and management.
  • Expert contributors include many authors with worldwide reputations.
  • Case studies apply imaging concepts to real-world scenarios.

Table of Contents

Part I: Foundations 
1. Physics
2. Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation   
3. Safety and Protection
 
Part II: Imaging
4. Digital Imaging
5. Film Imaging 
6. Projection Geometry 
7. Intraoral Projections 
8. Cephalometric and Skull Imaging  
9. Panoramic Imaging   
10. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Acquisition 
11. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Preparation
12. Radiologic Anatomy    
13. Other Imaging Modalities
14. Beyond Three-Dimensional Imaging
15.  Dental Implants   
16.  Quality Assurance and Infection Control
17.  Prescribing Diagnostic Imaging 

Part III: Interpretation
18. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation   
19. Dental Caries   
20. Periodontal Diseases 
21. Dental Anomalies
22. Inflammatory Disease 
23. Cysts   
24. Benign Tumors and Neoplasms  
25. Diseases Affecting the Structure of Bone 
26. Malignant  Neoplasms 
27. Trauma  
28. Paranasal Sinus Diseases 
29. Craniofacial Anomalies
30. Temporomandibular Joint Abnormalities 
31. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications 
32. Salivary Gland Diseases 

Part IV : Other Applications
33. Forensics

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323543866
eBook ISBN:
9780323543842
eBook ISBN:
9780323543859
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323543835

About the Author

Sanjay Mallya

Ernest Lam

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.