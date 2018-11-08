White and Pharoah's Oral Radiology
8th Edition
Principles and Interpretation
Description
Written specifically for dentists, White and Pharoah’s Oral Radiology: Principles and Interpretation 8th Edition incorporates over 1,500 high-quality radiographic images and illustrations to demonstrate core concepts and essential principles and techniques of oral and maxillofacial radiology. The new edition of this bestselling book delivers with state-of-the-art information on oral radiology principles and techniques, and image interpretation. Dental student will gain a solid foundation in radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection before introducing including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT. As well, students will learn how to recognize the key radiographic features of pathologic conditions and interpret radiographs accurately. The 8th edition also includes new chapters on Radiologic Anatomy, Beyond 3D Imaging, and Diseases Affecting the Structure of Bone. A practical guide to using today’s technology, this unique text helps your students provide state-of-the-art care!
Key Features
- Over 1,500 high quality dental radiographs, full color photos, and illustrations clearly demonstrate core concepts and reinforce the essential principles and techniques of oral and maxillofacial radiology.
- Updated Extensive coverage of all aspects of oral and maxillofacial radiology includes the entire predoctoral curriculum.
- A wide array of radiographic images including advanced imaging such as MRI and CT.
- An easy-to-follow format simplifies the key radiographic features of each pathologic condition, including location, periphery, shape, internal structure, and effects on surrounding structures — placed in context with clinical features, differential diagnosis, and management.
- Expert contributors include many authors with worldwide reputations.
- Case studies apply imaging concepts to real-world scenarios.
Table of Contents
Part I: Foundations
1. Physics
2. Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation
3. Safety and Protection
Part II: Imaging
4. Digital Imaging
5. Film Imaging
6. Projection Geometry
7. Intraoral Projections
8. Cephalometric and Skull Imaging
9. Panoramic Imaging
10. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Acquisition
11. Cone Beam Computed Tomography: Volume Preparation
12. Radiologic Anatomy
13. Other Imaging Modalities
14. Beyond Three-Dimensional Imaging
15. Dental Implants
16. Quality Assurance and Infection Control
17. Prescribing Diagnostic Imaging
Part III: Interpretation
18. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
19. Dental Caries
20. Periodontal Diseases
21. Dental Anomalies
22. Inflammatory Disease
23. Cysts
24. Benign Tumors and Neoplasms
25. Diseases Affecting the Structure of Bone
26. Malignant Neoplasms
27. Trauma
28. Paranasal Sinus Diseases
29. Craniofacial Anomalies
30. Temporomandibular Joint Abnormalities
31. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications
32. Salivary Gland Diseases
Part IV : Other Applications
33. Forensics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323543866
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323543842
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323543859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323543835