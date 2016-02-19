Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 37: Whistlers and Audio-Frequency Emissions presents the principal results obtained in Whistlers-East synoptic program publications. Although whistlers can be observed at any time of day, it is found that they occur primarily at night. The greatest incidence of whistlers during the International Geophysical Year (IGY) period occurred in both hemispheres in the geomagnetic latitude range 50-60°. The day-to-day correlation of whistler activity at geomagnetically conjugate stations was sometimes very low and sometimes remarkably high. This book specifically provides data of monthly summaries of whistlers and audiofrequency emissions observed and recorded on magnetic tape at the given stations during the IGY (1957 Jul - 1958 Dec). The summaries have been compiled from daily tabulations obtained by aural reduction of the recordings. The IGY agreements required only that monthly summaries be sent to the World Data Centers but for some stations, daily tabulations were sent instead. For most stations the daily tabulations and the magnetic tape recordings themselves have been preserved and are held by the persons having supervision of each station and the aural reduction of data there from. This book will be of value to geophysicists and space scientists and researchers.