Whistlers and Audio-Frequency Emissions - 1st Edition

Whistlers and Audio-Frequency Emissions

1st Edition

Monthly Summaries of Whistlers and Emissions for the Period July 1957 – December 1958

Editors: M. G. Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9781483226682
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 306
Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 37: Whistlers and Audio-Frequency Emissions presents the principal results obtained in Whistlers-East synoptic program publications. Although whistlers can be observed at any time of day, it is found that they occur primarily at night. The greatest incidence of whistlers during the International Geophysical Year (IGY) period occurred in both hemispheres in the geomagnetic latitude range 50-60°. The day-to-day correlation of whistler activity at geomagnetically conjugate stations was sometimes very low and sometimes remarkably high. This book specifically provides data of monthly summaries of whistlers and audiofrequency emissions observed and recorded on magnetic tape at the given stations during the IGY (1957 Jul - 1958 Dec). The summaries have been compiled from daily tabulations obtained by aural reduction of the recordings. The IGY agreements required only that monthly summaries be sent to the World Data Centers but for some stations, daily tabulations were sent instead. For most stations the daily tabulations and the magnetic tape recordings themselves have been preserved and are held by the persons having supervision of each station and the aural reduction of data there from. This book will be of value to geophysicists and space scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

References

Explanatory Notes

Station List

Monthly Data Summaries

Adelaide

Anchorage

Battle Creek

Bermuda

Boulder

Brisbane

College

Dunedin

Durban

Ellsworth

Frobisher Bay

Gainesville

Godhaven

Halifax

Hanover

Hobart

Huancayo (No Summaries; See Note 2, Page 8)

Knob Lake

Kotzebue

Kuhlungsborn

Macquarie Island

Mont Joli

Moscow

Norwich

Ottawa

Poitiers

Port Lockroy

Seattle

Stanford

Toyokawa

Unalaska

Wakkanai

Washington

Wellington

Wetaskiwin


