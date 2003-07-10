Whisky
1st Edition
Technology, Production and Marketing
Description
Whisky: Technology, Production and Marketing explains in technical terms, the science and technology of producing whisky, combined with information from industry experts on successfully marketing the product. World experts in Scotch whisky provide detailed insight into whisky production from the processing of raw materials, to the fermentation, distillation, maturation, blending, production of co-products and quality testing, as well as important information on the methodology used for packaging and marketing whisky in the twenty-first century. No other book covers the entire whisky process from raw material to delivery to the market in such a comprehensive manner and with such a high level of technical detail.
Key Features
- Only available work to cover the entire whisky process from raw material to delivery to the market in such a comprehensive manner
- Includes a chapter on marketing and selling whisky
- Foreword written by Alan Rutherford, former Chairman and Managing Director of United Malt and Grain Distillers Ltd.
Readership
Fermentation scientists, brewers and distillers; employees in many areas (technical/production/R&D/marketing) of the alcoholic beverage industry, alcohol manufacturers, students studying whisky and alcohol, and individuals with an interest in whisky who want to have an advanced understanding of the science behind whisky.
Table of Contents
Series editors
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1: History of the development of whiskey distillation
Chapter 2: Malt whiskies: raw materials and processing
Chapter 3: Grain whisky: raw materials and processing
Chapter 4: Yeast and fermentation
Chapter 5: Batch distillation
Chapter 6: Grain whisky distillation
Chapter 7: Maturation and blending
Chapter 8: Co-products
Chapter 9: Whisky analysis
Chapter 10: Marketing Scotch whisky
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126692020
About the Series Volume Editor
About the Editor
Inge Russell
Inge Russell is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Institute of Brewing, a Visiting Professor at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, a Professor at the Alltech Brewing and Distilling Academy and a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. She has over 40 years of research experience in the brewing and distilling industry. She has served as President of both the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA). She holds a PhD and DSc from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. She has authored over 150 papers in the area of yeast biotechnology and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, Scotland
Graham Stewart
Graham G. Stewart has been Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland since he retired in 2007. From 1994-2007 he was Professor of Brewing and Distilling and Director of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), Heriot-Watt University. For 25 years prior to this he was employed by the Labatt Brewing Company in Canada, holding a number of scientific/technical positions and from 1986-1994 was its Technical Director. He holds a PhD and DSc from Bath University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. He was President of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in 1999 and 2000. He has over 300 publications (books, patents, review papers, articles and peer reviewed papers) to his name and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, Scotland
Reviews
"Literature discussing whisky processing with respect to the ‘art of beverage’ production is numerous, however few reference textbooks consider the science and technology behind whisky manufacturing. Whisky: Technology, Production and Marketing therefore presents detailed information on both the ‘art of beverage’ and the scientific aspects behind Scottish whisky production…an excellent source of detailed information on the scientific aspects of whisky production...It should appeal to all researchers with interests in distilled spirits, and the casual reader with interest in drinking such high quality products." (John F. Kennedy & Francois Meullenet, University of Birmingham Research, U.K., November 2004) "There is no doubt that it is an important contribution to the literature available on whisky and will be welcomed by all with an interest in this subject...This is an excellent book, which was badly needed. It has a consistent style, reads well and will I am sure become standard reference and learning text. Effort has been made to minimize the cost of this hardback edition for which we can be thankful. Students of distilling can rejoice!" -JOURNAL OF INSTITUTE OF BREWING (2003) "This well-written book provides a wealth of useful information on all aspects relating to whisky production...Overall, this is a well-conceived, well-written, and well-organized book. This will prove to be an excellent addition to the bookshelf of any undergraduate or Masters level student who wishes to understand the field of whisky production and marketing." -ALLTECH (OCTOBER 2003) "5/5 stars This book is worth owning!!This book is a real gem, it is well written by writers very knowledgeable in their field...I highly recommend this book and look forward to the next volume in the series." -Robert Piggot (SEPTEMBER 2003)