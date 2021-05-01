Whisky and Other Spirits
3rd Edition
Technology, Production and Marketing
Description
Whisky and Other Spirits: Technology, Production and Marketing, Third Edition continues to provide details from raw materials to the finished product, including production, packaging and marketing. It focuses on the science and technology of the process as well as the environment in which it is produced. Today, environmental concerns and sustainability of products has taken on a new level of importance. Traditional ways of packaging and marketing have also changed dramatically in recent years as the technology of packaging has moved from a staid bottle industry to spirit products that cross traditional beverage categories and packaging.
This new edition provides the latest changes in industry and the beverages market. All chapters are updated, with new chapters added to help improve research and development, and to increase production of not only whiskey but other spirits such as gin and rum and white spirits. This new edition also discusses trendy reduced alcohol and no alcohol products.
Key Features
- Presents a detailed look into current global situation for whisky and spirits production
- Highlights craft distilling and the challenges craft distillers face by presenting the art of spirit production in clear detail
- Presents insights into how marketing has changed for distilled products, with an emphasis on new mobile technologies
Readership
Fermentation scientists, brewers and distillers; employees in many areas (technical, production, R&D, marketing) of the alcoholic beverage industry, alcohol manufacturers, beverage technologists. Students studying whisky and alcohol, and individuals with an interest in whisky who want to have an advanced understanding of the science behind whisky
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Whisk(e)y and the Development of Scotch Whisky
2. Irish Whiskey
3. Japanese Whisky
4. Indian Whiskies
5. North American Whiskies: A Story of Evolution, Experience and an Ongoing Entrepreneurial Spirit
6. Scotch Whisky: Raw Material Selection and Processing
7. Distilling Yeast and Fermentation
8. Contamination: Bacteria and Wild Yeasts in a Whisky Fermentation
9. Batch Distillation
10. Grain Whisky Distillation
11. Maturation
12. Blending
13. Sensory Analysis
14. Whisky Analysis
15. Co-products
16. Water - An Essential Raw Material for Whisk(e)y Production
17. Designing for Sanitation, Energy Efficiency and Process Control
18. Global Packaging Developments
19. Marketing Scotch Whisky in the 21st Century and Previously
About the Series Volume Editors
Inge Russell
Inge Russell is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Institute of Brewing, a Visiting Professor at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, a Professor at the Alltech Brewing and Distilling Academy and a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. She has over 40 years of research experience in the brewing and distilling industry. She has served as President of both the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA). She holds a PhD and DSc from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. She has authored over 150 papers in the area of yeast biotechnology and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, UK
Charles Bamforth
Charles W. Bamfforth, PhD, DSc, FIBD,FIBiol, FIAFoST is the Anheuser-Busch Endowed Professor of Malting and Brewing Sciences at the University of California, Davis. He has held positions as director of research for Brewing Research International and as research and quality assurance manager for Bass Breweries in the UK. He is the author of numerous books and papers as well as being the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Society of Brewing Chemists.
Dr. Bamforth specializes in the science of malting and brewing. His current research program focuses primarily on the wholesomeness of beer, including studies on the psychophysics of beer perception, on polyphenols and on the residues from non-starchy polysaccharide digestion that constitute soluble fiber and potential prebiotics in beer. Research in the laboratory also embraces the enzymology of the brewing process, foam stability, preventing oxidation in wort and beer and alternative paradigms for beer production. He has received the Award of Distinction, American Society of Brewing Chemists, 2011, and the Cambridge Prize, Institute of Brewing, 1984
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science and Technology, University of California Davis, Davis, CA, USA
Graham Stewart
Graham G. Stewart has been Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland since he retired in 2007. From 1994-2007 he was Professor of Brewing and Distilling and Director of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), Heriot-Watt University. For 25 years prior to this he was employed by the Labatt Brewing Company in Canada, holding a number of scientific/technical positions and from 1986-1994 was its Technical Director. He holds a PhD and DSc from Bath University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. He was President of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in 1999 and 2000. He has over 300 publications (books, patents, review papers, articles and peer reviewed papers) to his name and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”. Dr. Graham G. Stewart has been Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland. Previously he was Professor of Brewing and Distilling and Director of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), Heriot-Watt University. He’s held many scientific/technical positions in such companies as Labatt Brewing Company in Canada, and was the President of the Institute of Brewing. He has over 300 publications (books, patents, review papers, articles and peer review
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK
