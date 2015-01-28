Whirl Flutter of Turboprop Aircraft Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- Acknowledgements
- About the author
- 1: Introduction to aircraft aeroelasticity and whirl flutter
- Abstract
- 1.1 Scope of aeroelasticity
- 1.2 Static aeroelastic phenomena
- 1.3 Dynamic aeroelastic phenomena
- 2: Theoretical background of whirl flutter phenomenon
- Abstract
- 2.1 Physical principle
- 2.2 Propeller whirl flutter
- 2.3 Tilt-rotor whirl flutter
- 3: Whirl flutter occurrence in aerospace practice
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Lockheed L-188C Electra II
- 3.3 Beechcraft 1900C
- 3.4 Other aircraft
- 4: Experimental research on whirl flutter
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Early tests (1930s)
- 4.3 Main developments (1960s)
- 4.4 Recent activities
- 4.5 W-WING whirl flutter demonstrator
- 5: Analytical methods for whirl flutter investigation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Historical overview
- 5.2 Fundamental solution
- 5.3 Influences of major parameters
- 5.4 Propeller aerodynamic forces by Strip Theory
- 5.5 Lift lag effect
- 5.6 Blade lift curve slope and mach number effects
- 5.7 Correction to number of propeller blades
- 5.8 Influence of wing flexibility
- 5.9 Influence of hinged blade flexibility
- 5.10 Influence of gimballed propeller flexibility
- 5.11 Influence of twisted blade flexibility
- 5.12 Propeller aerodynamic forces by lifting surface theory
- 5.13 Model of coupled bending blades
- 5.14 Complex models for tilt-rotor applications
- 6: Application to the aircraft certification process
- Abstract
- 6.1 Requirements of the airworthiness regulations
- 6.2 Analytical approaches
- 7: Certification examples from aerospace practice
- Abstract
- 7.1 Single nose-mounted engine utility aircraft
- 7.2 Twin wing-mounted engine utility aircraft
- 7.3 Twin wing-mounted engine commuter aircraft with tip-tanks
- Nomenclature
- Chronological bibliography
- Index of Authors
- Index of Subjects
Whirl flutter is the aeroelastic phenomenon caused by the coupling of aircraft propeller aerodynamic forces and the gyroscopic forces of the rotating masses (propeller, gas turbine engine rotor). It may occur on the turboprop, tilt-prop-rotor or rotorcraft aircraft structures. Whirl Flutter of Turboprop Aircraft Structures explores the whirl flutter phenomenon, including theoretical and practical as well as analytical and experimental aspects of the matter. The first introductory part gives a general overview regarding aeroelasticity, followed by the physical principle and the occurrence of whirl flutter in aerospace practice. The next section deals with experiment research including earlier activities performed, particularly from the sixties, as well as recent developments. Subsequent chapters discuss analytical methods such as basic and advanced linear models, and non-linear and CFD based methods. Remaining chapters summarize certification issues including regulation requirements, a description of possible certification approaches and several examples of aircraft certification from the aerospace practice. Finally, a database of relevant books and reports is provided.
- provides complex information of turboprop aircraft whirl flutter phenomenon
- presents both theoretical and practical (certification related) issues
- presents experimental research as well as analytical models (basic and advanced) of matter
- includes both early-performed works and recent developments
- contains a listing of relevant books and reports
Aeroelasticity specialists from aerospace industry, research establishments or universities with interests around turboprop aircraft aeroelasticity and the whirl flutter phenomenon as well as students studying aeroelasticity.
"…this book sheds light on a fascinating facet of aeroelasticity and provides a valuable source of information…most beneficial for practicing aeronautical engineers starting out in this field…" --Czech Aerospace Proceedings
"In my opinion, Jiri Cecrdle’s new book, Whirl Flutter of Turboprop Aircraft Structures is a thorough and well researched coverage of the analytical and experimental developments around this interesting facet of aeroelasticity. It deserves shelf space as a textbook for advanced engineering students as well as a reference for practicing aerospace engineers." --Dr. Wilmer H. Reed
Jiri Cecrdle Author
Jiri Cecrdle is the senior scientist in charge of the aeroelasticity in the Aeronautical Research and Test Institute, Prague, Czech Republic.
Scientist, Aeronautical Research and Test Institute, Prague, Czech Republic