Whiplash - 1st Edition

Whiplash

1st Edition

Authors: Gerard Malanga Scott Nadler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781560534389
eBook ISBN: 9781437711387
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 17th December 2001
Page Count: 460
Description

This text comprises 26 chapters that offer current, scientific information on the repercussions of, and treatment for, whiplash. Chapters present new concepts and illustrate them with tables and figures.

Key Features

  • Dr. Malanga is a well-known expert in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation, particularly in spinal medicine and orthopedics.
  • The entire book focuses only on whiplash, providing an extremely in-depth treatment.
  • Relatively recent developments in this field, backed by extensive study, have initiated an evolution in the treatment of whiplash injury. Thus, there is a need for a comprehensive presentation of the changed thinking.
  • Includes coverage of the Quebec Whiplash Study.

Table of Contents

  1. Whiplash: A Continuing Dilema in the 21st Century
    2. Anatomy of the Cervical Spine
    3. The Biomechanics ofWhiplash
    4. The Pathophysiology of Whiplash
    5. Whiplash-Associated Disorders: Prognosis After Injury
    6. New Concepts in Head Restraint Technology in the Prevention of Whiplash Injury
    7. The Clinical Picture of Whiplash Injury
    8. Whiplash-Related Headache
    9. Mandibular Whiplash
    10. Whiplash-Induced Cervical Facet Joint Syndrome
    11. Cervical Disc Pain and Radiculopathy After Whiplash
    12. Spinal Cord Injury Following Motor Vehicle Accidents
    13. Mild Traumatic Brain Injuryand Postconcussion Syndrome
    14. Myofascial Pain After Whiplash Injury
    15. PsychologicalFactors in the Treatment of Chronic Pain Associated with Whiplash
    16. Imaging of Whiplash Injuries
    17. The Electrodiagnosis Evaluation of Whiplash Injuries: A Practical Approach
    18. Rehabilitation of Whiplash Injuries
    19. The Role of Chiropractic Treatment in Whiplash Injury
    20. Medications in the Treatment of Whiplash-Associated Disorders
    21. Interventional Spine Procedures for Cervical Whiplash
    22. Complementary Medicine in the Treatment of Whiplash Injuries
    23. Late Whiplash Syndrome: Current Psychological Theory and Practice
    24. Surgical Indications Following Whiplash Injury
    25. The Legal System and Soft Tissue Injuries
    26. The Future of Whiplash-Associated Injuries

    INDEX

About the Author

Gerard Malanga

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Sports, Spine and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation, Associate Professor, UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School, West Orange, NJ, USA

Scott Nadler

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Sports Medicine, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, UMDNJ, Newark, NJ, USA

