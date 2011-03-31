Whiplash - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323045834, 9780323168045

Whiplash

1st Edition

A Patient Centered Approach to Management

Authors: Meridel Gatterman
eBook ISBN: 9780323168045
eBook ISBN: 9780323080262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323045834
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 31st March 2011
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Providing a balanced, evidence-based discussion of whiplash and its associated disorders, Whiplash: A Patient Centered Approach to Management compiles information from many sources into a single, definitive reference. It clearly delineates rationales and procedures, covering cervical spine anatomy, neurology, kinesiology, epidemiology, patient history and assessment, imaging, soft tissue injuries, articular lesions, rehabilitation, and prognosis. Using numerous full-color photos and illustrations, an expert author team led by Dr. Meridel Gatterman offers concrete guidelines for a patient-centered approach to care of whiplash and whiplash-related conditions -- one that recommends minimally invasive procedures and therapies whenever possible. A companion Evolve website includes video clips showing stretching exercises, printable patient handouts, and narrated PowerPoint slides.

Key Features

  • A patient-centered approach to care emphasizes working with patients as partners, with both preferring minimally invasive procedures and therapies where appropriate, in a way that promotes self-healing, a holistic approach to the patient, and a humanistic attitude with regard to the patient/practitioner relationship.
  • An easy-to-follow organization helps you to clearly identify whiplash and plan a course of treatment, beginning with an in-depth description of whiplash and the various approaches to treatment and moving on to cover the anatomy of the cervical spine, the mechanism of injury, physical examination, and imaging, then continuing with the management of whiplash injuries and complications such as headaches and joint injuries.
  • Full-color photos and illustrations clarify concepts and procedures.
  • Evidence-based content is based on findings in current literature, and cited in chapter references.
  • Coverage of both typical and less common types of whiplash injuries helps you accurately assess varied symptoms and avoid overlooking any related signs and symptoms.
  • Detailed coverage of the relationship between the cervical spine and the cervical distribution of the autonomic nervous system helps you recognize the potential complications of whiplash and how nerve anatomy informs these complications.
  • More than 20 tables and charts provide a quick reference to facilitate review of the material.
  • A glossary provides definitions and pronunciations of terms related to whiplash.
  • Expert author Meridel Gatterman, MA, DC, MEd, is one of the leading chiropractic academics in the U.S., has written several other chiropractic textbooks and many peer-reviewed journal articles, has served as both a Dean and Director for two different chiropractic schools, and currently acts as a Consultant to the Oregon Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
  • A companion Evolve website includes video clips of a chiropractor performing stretching exercises, plus an image collection, narrated PowerPoint slides, and printable patient handouts.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

"Whiplash" as an Entity

Whiplash: What is it?

The Epidemiology of "Whiplash" Injuries

Patient-Centered Care

The Characteristics of Patient-Centered Care

Emphasis on Self Healing

Holistic Approach to the Patient

A Humanist Attitude

Working with Patients as Partners

Shared Decision Making

Integrative Care

The Paradigm Concept

Clashing Paradigms

What is Integrative Care?

Evidence-Based Care

History of Whiplash

Terminology

Mechanism of Injury

2. Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Spine

Embryological Development of the Spinal Motion Segments

Somatogenesis

Components of the Lower Spinal Motion Segments

The Autonomic Nervous System

Conclusion

3. Patient History and Mechanism of Injury

Brachial Plexus

CNS

ANS

4. Physical Examination

Listening to the Patient

The Pain Drawing

Chief Complaints and General Assessment

Analysis of Cervical Motion

Segmental Cervical Movement

Neurological Evaluation

Sensory Testing

Reflexes

Testing for Muscle Strength

Provocation Tests for Cervical Spine Disorders

Compression Tests

Foraminal Compression

Assessment of Cervical Nerve Function Through Compression

Disc Herniation

Distraction

Differentiation of Sprain from Sprain

Assessment of Vertebral Artery Function

Cervicobrachial Pain

Outcome Evaluation

Neck Disability Index

5. Imaging

Acute Injury

Chronic Injury

6. Management of Muscle Injury and Myofascial Pain Syndromes

Historical Overview of Muscle Pain Literature

Theoretical Models of Muscle and Myofascial pain

7. Headache in Whiplash: A Comprehensive Overview

Taking a Headache History

Types of Headache That Might be Encountered

Examining the Headache Patient

Deciding What the Diagnoses are

What are Possible Mechanisms of Whiplash-associated Headache?

Managing Headache in the Whiplash Patient

8. Whiplash Associated Disorders of Joints and Ligamentous Structures

Stability of the Cervical Spine and Whiplash Injury

Cervical Joint Sprain

Whiplash Associated Joint Dysfunction

Clinical Indicators of Cervical Subluxation

Palpatory Findings Indicating Cervical Subluxation

Reliability and Validity of Clinical Indicators of Subluxation

Syndromes Associated with Subluxation of the Cervical Articulations

Whiplash Associated Headache Related to Joint Subluxation

Incidence of Post Whiplash Headache

Headache Response to Manipulation

Posterior Cervical Sympathetic Syndrome and the Vertebral Arteries

Cervicogenic Dorsalgia

Cervical-Brachial Syndrome

Conservative Management of Cervicobrachial Pain

Cervical Subluxation Syndromes

9. Epidemiology of Whiplash Injuries

Basic Epidemiological Terms

Frequency of Whiplash

Whiplash Risk Factors

Societal Impact

A Whiplash Culture

Prevention

10. The Safety and Effectiveness of Common Treatments for Whiplash

Judging Safety and Effectiveness: An Evidence Based Approach

The Quebec Whiplash Task Force

The Bone & Joint Decade Task Force

Comparing Safety and Effectiveness of Common Therapies

Simple Analgesics

Other Drugs

Evidence for Pharmacological Therapies

Conservative Physical Treatments

Non-conservative Interventions

Surgical Interventions

11. Prognosis of Whiplash Associated Disorders

Prognostic Factors

Psychological and Psychosocial Factors That Delay Recovery

In the Patient's Interest

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168045
eBook ISBN:
9780323080262
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323045834

About the Author

Meridel Gatterman

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.