Whiplash, Headache, and Neck Pain
1st Edition
Research-Based Directions for Physical Therapies
A textbook and practical clinical handbook for all students and practitioners concerned with the evaluation, diagnosis, assessment and management of neck pain and cervical headache particularly in relation to whiplash. It is likely to become essential study for final year physiotherapy and chiropractic students, for all manipulative physiotherapy MSc students and a widely used clinical ref text for all involved in the assessment and management of whiplash and related neck and head pain.
This book presents the applied sciences, clinical assessment methods and rehabilitation protocols for the management of persons with neck pain.
The material presented in this book represents the translation of research into clinical practice and provides a systematic approach to assessment and an evidence base for conservative clinical management strategies for neck pain.
Unique topics in this book include:
• Provides an understanding of the pathophysiological processes in the sensory, motor and sensorimotor systems and how they present in patients with neck pain disorders.
• Presents multimodal approaches to management of neck pain guided by the evidence of presenting dysfunctions
• Presents a comprehensive description of a therapeutic exercise approach based on motor control which has proven efficacy.
Section 1 Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction
Section 2 Applied Clinical Sciences
Chapter 2 Sensory manifestations of neck pain
Chapter 3 tructure and Function of the Cervical Region
Chapter 4 Alterations in Cervical Muscle Function in Neck Pain
Chapter 5 The Cervical Spine and Sensorimotor Control
Chapter 6 Disturbances in Postural Stability, Head and Eye Movement Control in Cervical Disorders
Chapter 7 Psychological and Psychosocial Factors in Neck Pain
Section 3 Whiplash, Headache and Cervico-brachial Pain
Chapter 8 Whiplash Associated Disorders
Chapter 9 Cervicogenic Headache: Differential Diagnosis
Chapter 10 Differential Diagnosis of Cervico-brachial Pain
Section 4 Therapeutics for Cervical Disorders
Chapter 11 Clinical assessment: The Patient Interview and History
Chapter 12 Clinical Assessment: The Physical Examination
Chapter 13 Principles of Management of Cervical Disorders
Chapter 14 Therapeutic Exercise for Cervical Disorders: Practice Pointers
Section 5 Conclusion
Chapter 15 Future Directions
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 25th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032981
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443100475
Gwendolen Jull
Professor of Physiotherapy, The University of Queensland; Co-director, NHMRC Center of Clinical Research Excellence in Spinal Pain, Injury and Health, The University of Queensland; Co-director of the Cervical Spine and Whiplash Research Unit, The University of Queensland; Consultant Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist
Michele Sterling
Chief Investigator, CCRE Spine; Associate Professor, School of Medicine and School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences; Associate Director, Centre for National Research on Disability and Rehabilitation Medicine (CONROD); Director Rehabilitation Research Program (CONROD); Senior Lecturer, Division of Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia
Deborah Falla
Professor, Chair in Rehabilitation Science and Physiotherapy, School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK
Julia Treleaven
Senior Research Officer in Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia
Shaun O'Leary
Senior Research Fellow, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia