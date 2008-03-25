Whiplash, Headache, and Neck Pain

 This book presents the applied sciences, clinical assessment methods and rehabilitation protocols for the management of persons with neck pain.

 The material presented in this book represents the translation of research into clinical practice and provides a systematic approach to assessment and an evidence base for conservative clinical management strategies for neck pain.

 Unique topics in this book include:

• Provides an understanding of the pathophysiological processes in the sensory, motor and sensorimotor systems and how they present in patients with neck pain disorders.

• Presents multimodal approaches to management of neck pain guided by the evidence of presenting dysfunctions

• Presents a comprehensive description of a therapeutic exercise approach based on motor control which has proven efficacy.