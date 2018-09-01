Whey Proteins
1st Edition
From Milk to Medicine
Description
Whey Proteins: From Milk to Medicine addresses the basic properties of whey proteins including chemistry, analysis, heat sensitivity, interactions with other proteins and carbohydrates, modifications (hydrolysis, aggregation, conjugation), their industrial preparation, processing and applications, quality aspects including flavour and effects of storage, as well as their role in nutrition, sports and exercise, and health and wellness.
Readers of Whey Proteins will gain a better understanding of the chemical nature of the various whey proteins in cow’s milk and the milk of other species. This includes their unique physical and functional properties; the industrial processes used to extract them from milk, to process them into various forms, and to modify them to enhance their functionality; and their nutritive value and application in the fields of sports and exercise science, infant nutrition and medicine. This book is an essential resource for food and nutrition researchers, dairy and food companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and graduate students.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date coverage of whey proteins from milk to medicine
- Contains a description of the production and properties of whey protein products
- Offers an overview of the effects of thermal and non-thermal processes on whey protein characteristics
- Describes the rationale for, and benefits of, using whey proteins in health and wellness preparations
Readership
Food and nutrition researchers, dairy and food companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Whey proteins: an overview
Hilton Deeth and Nidhi Bansal
2. A History of the Development & Application of Whey Protein Concentrates
Julian Price
3. Whey protein products: Isolate, concentrates, microparticulated
Phil Kelly
4. Changes in whey protein powders during storage
Eve-Anne Norwood, Romain Jeantet, Pierre Schuck, Cécile le Floch and Thomas Croguennec
5. Analytical methods for measuring or detecting whey proteins
Thao Thi Thu Le, Lotte Bach Larsen and Di Zhao
6. Thermal denaturation and aggregation of whey proteins and methods of prevention
Heni Budi Wijayanti, Eoin G. Murphy, Sean A. Hogan, & André Brodkorb
7. Interaction of whey proteins with carbohydrates
James A. O'Mahony
8. Effects of non-thermal processing technologies on whey proteins:
Thom Huppertz
9. Whey protein ingredient applications
Phil Kelly
10. Flavour aspects of whey protein ingredients
MaryAnne Drake
11. Whey protein films and coatings
Markus Schmid and Kerstin Müller
12. Whey proteins in infant formula
Mark Fenelon, Rita Hickey, Aoife Buggy, Eoin Murphy and Noel McCarthy
13. Whey protein in nutrition bars
Peng Zhou and Naiyan Lu
14. Whey protein products 2: hydrolysates
Bimlesh Mann
15. Nutritive Aspects of Whey Proteins
Veronique LaGrange and David Clark
16. Whey proteins in sports and exercise supplements
Ajmol Ali
17. Whey proteins in functional foods
Ranjan Sharma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121245
About the Editor
Hilton C Deeth
Hilton Deeth retired as Professor of food science at the University of Queensland in 2011. He has supervised over 30 PhD and MPhil students on a range of dairy topics including whey proteins. He is the author of 150 papers and 25 book chapters and has recently co-authored a book on UHT and other high-temperature processing of milk and milk products. He currently provides training and other technical consultancy services to the dairy industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Queensland, Australia
Nidhi Bansal
Nidhi Bansal has been working at the University of Queensland for the last 8 years in the field of Dairy Science and Technology. Currently, she is advising 13 PhD students. Nine of her students completed their PhDs from 2013-15. In addition to her research publications in the field, Dr. Bansal has also co-edited the book Handbook of Food Powders: Processes and Properties (Woodhead Publishing, Elsevier) and contributed a book chapter on “Functional Milk Proteins: Production and Utilization. Whey-Based Ingredients” in Advanced Dairy Chemistry-1B, Proteins: Applied Aspects.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Queensland, Australia