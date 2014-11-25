Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion
10th Edition
Description
Applying dental anatomy to the practice of dentistry, Wheeler’s Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion, 10th Edition provides illustrated coverage of dentitions, pulp formation, the sequence of eruptions, and clinical considerations. The market leader, this text is used as a reference in creating examination questions for the dental anatomy and occlusion section of the NBDE Part I. This edition expands its focus on clinical applications and includes dozens of online 360-degree and 3-D tooth animations. Written by expert educator and lecturer Dr. Stanley Nelson, Wheeler’s Dental Anatomy provides a solid foundation in this core subject for the practice of dentistry.
Key Features
- Over 900 full-color images include detailed, well-labeled anatomical illustrations as well as clinical photographs
- Practical appendices include Review of Tooth Morphology with a concise review of tooth development from in utero to adolescence to adulthood, and Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition with tables for each tooth providing detailed information such as tooth notation, dimensions, position of proximal contacts, heights, and curvatures.
- 360-degree virtual reality animations on the Evolve companion website demonstrate 26 tooth views from multiple directions, while 27 3-D animations demonstrate dental structure and mandibular movement, helping you refine your skills in tooth identification and examination.
- 64 detachable flash cards show tooth traits and many illustrations from the book, making it easy to prepare for tests as well as for the NBDE and NBDHE.
- 32 labeling exercises on Evolve challenge you to identify tooth structures and facial anatomy with drag-and-drop labels.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Dental Anatomy
2. Development and Eruption of the Teeth
3. The Primary (Deciduous) Teeth
4. Forensics, Comparative Anatomy, Geometries, and Form and Function
5. Orofacial Complex: Form and Function
6. The Permanent Maxillary Incisors
7. The Permanent Mandibular Incisors
8. The Permanent Canines, Maxillary and Mandibular
9. The Permanent Maxillary Premolars
10. The Permanent Mandibular Premolars
11. The Permanent Maxillary Molars
12. The Permanent Mandibular Molars
13. Pulp Chambers and Canals
14. Dento-Osseous Structures, Blood Vessels and Nerves
15. The Temporomandibular Joints, Teeth, and Muscles and Their Functions
16. Occlusion
17. Clinical Applications of Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion NEW!
Appendix A: Review of Tooth Morphology
Appendix B: Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition
Flash Cards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263283
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263238
About the Author
Stanley Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair Clinical Sciences Education, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, NV