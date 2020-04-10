Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 11e, South Asia Edition
11th Edition
Description
Successfully learn to apply dental anatomy to the practice of dentistry with Wheeler’s Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion, 11th Edition: SAE. Updated and visually enhanced, the 11th edition of this market-leading dental text expands its focus on clinical applications. In all, this proven learning package offers all the up-to-date information, best practices, and tools to prepare you for the dental anatomy and occlusion section of the exams and ensure long-term clinical success.
Key Features
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Dental Anatomy
2. Development and Eruption of the Teeth
3. The Primary (Deciduous) Teeth
4. Forensics, Comparative Anatomy, Geometries, and Form and Function
5. Orofacial Complex: Form and Function
6. The Permanent Maxillary Incisors
7. The Permanent Mandibular Incisors
8. The Permanent Canines, Maxillary and Mandibular
9. The Permanent Maxillary Premolars
10. The Permanent Mandibular Premolars
11. The Permanent Maxillary Molars
12. The Permanent Mandibular Molars
13. Pulp Chambers and Canals
14. Dento-Osseous Structures, Blood Vessels and Nerves
15. The Temporomandibular Joints, Teeth, and Muscles and Their Functions
16. Occlusion
17. Clinical Applications of Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion
Appendix A: Review of Tooth Morphology
Appendix B: Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 10th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131262177
About the Author
Stanley Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair Clinical Sciences Education, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, NV
