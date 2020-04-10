COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 11e, South Asia Edition - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9788131262177

Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 11e, South Asia Edition

11th Edition

Authors: Stanley Nelson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131262177
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th April 2020
Page Count: 340
Description

Successfully learn to apply dental anatomy to the practice of dentistry with Wheeler’s Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion, 11th Edition: SAE. Updated and visually enhanced, the 11th edition of this market-leading dental text expands its focus on clinical applications. In all, this proven learning package offers all the up-to-date information, best practices, and tools to prepare you for the dental anatomy and occlusion section of the exams and ensure long-term clinical success.

Key Features

  • More than 800 full-color images include detailed, well-labeled anatomical illustrations as well as clinical photographs.
  • Bolded key terms draw students’ attention to essential terminology.
  • Practical appendices include Review of Tooth Morphology with a concise review of tooth development from in utero to adolescence to adulthood; and Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition with tables for each tooth providing detailed information such as tooth notation, dimensions, position of proximal contacts, heights, and curvatures.
  • Labeling exercises challenge students to identify tooth structures and facial anatomy with drag-and-drop labels.
  • Chapter on clinical applications includes practical applications and case studies to prepare students for exams. Topics include root planing and scaling; extraction techniques and forces; relationship of fillings to pulp form and enamel form; and occlusal adjustment of premature occlusal contacts and arch form in relationship to bite splint designs.

    • Table of Contents

    1. Introduction to Dental Anatomy
    2. Development and Eruption of the Teeth
    3. The Primary (Deciduous) Teeth
    4. Forensics, Comparative Anatomy, Geometries, and Form and Function
    5. Orofacial Complex: Form and Function
    6. The Permanent Maxillary Incisors
    7. The Permanent Mandibular Incisors
    8. The Permanent Canines, Maxillary and Mandibular
    9. The Permanent Maxillary Premolars
    10. The Permanent Mandibular Premolars
    11. The Permanent Maxillary Molars
    12. The Permanent Mandibular Molars
    13. Pulp Chambers and Canals
    14. Dento-Osseous Structures, Blood Vessels and Nerves
    15. The Temporomandibular Joints, Teeth, and Muscles and Their Functions
    16. Occlusion
    17. Clinical Applications of Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion
    Appendix A: Review of Tooth Morphology
    Appendix B: Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition

    Details

    No. of pages:
    340
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier India 2020
    Published:
    10th April 2020
    Imprint:
    Elsevier India
    Paperback ISBN:
    9788131262177

    About the Author

    Stanley Nelson

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Co-Chair Clinical Sciences Education, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, NV

