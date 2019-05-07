Wheater's Pathology: A Text, Atlas and Review of Histopathology
6th Edition
Table of Contents
BASIC PATHOLOGICAL PROCESSES
1. Introduction to pathology
2. Cellular responses to injury
3. Acute inflammation, healing and repair
4. Chronic inflammation
5. Infections of histological importance
6. Disorders of growth
7. Dysplasia and neoplasia
8. Atherosclerosis
9. Thrombosis and embolism
10. Infarction
BASIC SYSTEMS PATHOLOGY
11. Cardiovascular system
12. Respiratory system
13. Gastrointestinal system
14. Liver and pancreaticobiliary system
15. Urinary system
16. Lymphoid and haematopoietic systems
17. Female reproductive system
18. Breast
19. Male reproductive system
20. Endocrine system
21. Skin
22. Bone and soft tissues
23. Nervous system
Appendix 1 – Notes on commonly used staining methods
Appendix 2 – Glossary of pathological terms
Appendix 3 – Bonus E-Book Images
Description
This concise introduction to pathology covers basic pathological mechanisms and offers a detailed review of systems pathology, making it a complete, effective review for today’s readers. Hundreds of high-quality images—many new to this edition—illustrate common entities, and associated captions provide key pathological points. Reader-friendly text clarifies basic and complex information, helping you understand challenging concepts more easily. Wheater's Pathology is an excellent companion resource for users of Wheater's Functional Histology, 6th Edition, offering a comparison of normal histology with the pathological changes in disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2020
- Published:
- 7th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702075599
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075575
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075568
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075551
About the Authors
Geraldine O'Dowd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist, Lanarkshire NHS Board, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland
Sarah Bell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pathologist, Department of Pathology, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Sylvia Wright Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pathologist, Department of Pathology, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, UK