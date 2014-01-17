Wheater's Functional Histology, 6e
Take a simple approach to understanding the fundamentals with Wheater's Functional Histology. Offering concise text accompanied by hundreds of captions and images of histology slides, this best-selling textbook will equip you with all the must-know histology information you need to complete your courses and ace your exams.
All (print) purchasers receive the complete, downloadable eBook (via Student Consult) - which now includes an all new bank of multiple choice questions to test your understanding and aid exam preparation.
Table of Contents
6th edition
Part 1—The cell
1 Cell Structure and Function
2 Cell Cycle and Replication
Part 2—Basic tissue types
3 Blood, Haemopoiesis and Bone Marrow
4 Supporting/Connective Tissues
5 Epithelial Tissues
6 Muscle
7 Nervous Tissues
Part 3—Organ systems
8 Circulatory System
9 Skin
10 Skeletal Tissues
11 Immune System
12 Respiratory System
13 Oral Tissues
14 Gastrointestinal Tract
15 Liver and Pancreas
16 Urinary System
17 The Endocrine System
18 Male Reproductive System
19 Female Reproductive System
20 Central Nervous System
21 Special Sense Organs
Appendices
Appendix 1: Introduction to Microscopy
Appendix 2: Notes on Staining Techniques
Appendix 3: Glossary of Terms
Details
No. of pages: 464
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 17th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131235225
About the Author
Barbara Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomical Pathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital; Conjoint Associate Professor, University of Newcastle, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia
Geraldine O'Dowd
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist, Lanarkshire NHS Board, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland
Phillip Woodford
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Specialist, Anatomical Pathology and Cytopathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital, New Castle, New South Wales, Australia