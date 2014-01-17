Wheater's Functional Histology, 6e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235225

Wheater's Functional Histology, 6e

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara Young Geraldine O'Dowd Phillip Woodford
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235225
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th January 2014
Page Count: 464
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take a simple approach to understanding the fundamentals with Wheater's Functional Histology. Offering concise text accompanied by hundreds of captions and images of histology slides, this best-selling textbook will equip you with all the must-know histology information you need to complete your courses and ace your exams.

All (print) purchasers receive the complete, downloadable eBook (via Student Consult) - which now includes an all new bank of multiple choice questions to test your understanding and aid exam preparation. 

 

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

6th edition

Part 1—The cell

1 Cell Structure and Function

2 Cell Cycle and Replication

Part 2—Basic tissue types

3 Blood, Haemopoiesis and Bone Marrow

4 Supporting/Connective Tissues

5 Epithelial Tissues

6 Muscle

7 Nervous Tissues

Part 3—Organ systems

8 Circulatory System

9 Skin

10 Skeletal Tissues

11 Immune System

12 Respiratory System

13 Oral Tissues

14 Gastrointestinal Tract

15 Liver and Pancreas

16 Urinary System

17 The Endocrine System

18 Male Reproductive System

19 Female Reproductive System

20 Central Nervous System

21 Special Sense Organs

Appendices

Appendix 1: Introduction to Microscopy

Appendix 2: Notes on Staining Techniques

Appendix 3: Glossary of Terms

 

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131235225

About the Author

Barbara Young

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomical Pathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital; Conjoint Associate Professor, University of Newcastle, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

Geraldine O'Dowd

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist, Lanarkshire NHS Board, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland

Phillip Woodford

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Specialist, Anatomical Pathology and Cytopathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital, New Castle, New South Wales, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.