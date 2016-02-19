What Is Wrong with British Diet?
1st Edition
Being an Exposition of the Factors Responsible for the Undersized Jaws and Appalling Prevalence of Dental Disease Among British Peoples
Description
What is Wrong with British Diet? focuses on the components of a healthy diet and the flaws of British diet.
The book first offers information on eugenics, hygiene, adaptability of the nervous system, and pre-agricultural diet contrasted with the diet of civilized man. The phases in man's dietetic history; effect of agriculture on the relative proportion of animal and vegetable food; and animal versus vegetable food are also discussed.
The text underscores the need of raw vegetable food, as well as milk and eggs, carbohydrates, and cereals bread. The manuscript also ponders on co-operative catering, ideal school diet, quantity of food, and national food supply. Sunlight treatment, prevention and cure of rickets, changes in the British jaws and teeth since the introduction of agriculture, and the structure and decay of teeth are elaborated.
The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the components of a healthy diet.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I
Chapter I. Eugenics
Chapter II. Hygiene
Chapter III. The Adaptability of the Nervous System
Chapter IV. Pre-Agricultural Diet Contrasted With The Diet of Civilized Man
Chapter V. Phases in Man's Dietetic History
Chapter VI. The Effect of Agriculture on the Relative Proportion of Animal and Vegetable Food
Chapter VII. Animal Versus Vegetable Food
Chapter VIII. The Need of Raw Vegetable Food
Chapter IX. Milk and Eggs
Chapter X. Breast-Feeding. Bottle-Feeding
Chapter XI. Weaning
Chapter XII. Carbohydrates
Chapter XIII. The Cereals. Bread
Chapter XIV. Fats
Chapter XV. Ideal Foods. Co-Operative Catering
Chapter XVI. Ideal School Diet
Chapter XVII. Quantity of Food
Chapter XVIII. Quantity of Food (Continued)
Chapter XIX. The National Food Supply
Part II
Chapter I. The Solar Spectrum
Chapter II. Sunlight Treatment
Chapter III. Vitamins
Chapter V. Vitamins (Continued)
Chapter V. Sunlight and Rickets
Chapter VI. The Prevention and Cure of Rickets
Part III
Chapter I. Racial Changes The Human Jaws and Teeth Have Undergone From the Ancestral Anthropoid Phase To The Advent of Agriculture
Chapter II. Changes in The British Jaws and Teeth Since the Advent of Agriculture
Chapter III. Malformed Jaws. Mal-Occlusion
Chapter IV. Malformed Jaws (Continued)
Chapter V. Malformed Jaws From Inadequate Exercise
Chapter VI. Free Nasal Breathing
Chapter VII. The Need of Cultivating The Masticatory Instinct in Children
Chapter VIII. Need of Food Compelling Adequate Mastication
Chapter IX. Dental Attrition
Chapter X. The Structure of the Teeth
Chapter XI. Malformed Teeth (Hypoplasia)
Chapter XII. The Eruption of the Teeth
Chapter XIII. Decay of the Teeth (Historical)
Chapter XIV. Decay of the Teeth. General Remarks
Chapter XV. The Immediate Causes of Dental Decay
Chapter XVI. Dental Calcification and Liability to Caries
Chapter XVII. Deficiency of Vitamin D and Dental Caries
Chapter XVIII. The Inherent Liability of A Tooth To Decay
Chapter XIX. Oral Hygiene
Chapter XX. Oral Hygiene (Continued)
Chapter XXI. Other Factors Concerning Oral Hygiene
Chapter XXII. The Maintenance of Clean Teeth
Chapter XXIII. The Teaching of Oral Hygiene
Chapter XXIV. Pyorrh ea Alveolaris
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2036
- Published:
- 1st January 1936
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282527