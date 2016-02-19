What Is Tuberculosis?
1st Edition
Its Control and Prevention
Description
What Is Tuberculosis?: Its Control and Prevention provides an introduction to the understanding of tuberculosis, a contagious lung disease caused by tubercle bacillus. This book discusses the characteristics, causes, treatment, control, and prevention of this disease.
Organized into two parts encompassing 85 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of the problem of tuberculosis. This text then explores the characteristics of tubercle bacillus, which is very resistant and can live for a long time outside the body especially in damp dark places. Other chapters consider the modes of infection and explain how bacillus tuberculosis enters the body by inhalation and by ingestion. This book discusses as well the most dangerous source of infection, namely, a patient with open tuberculosis of the lungs. The final chapter deals with tuberculosis as a useful index of the social and economic conditions of a community.
This book is a valuable resource for physicians and scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I What is Tuberculosis?
Introduction
Definition of Tuberculosis
The cause of Tuberculosis
Characteristics and varieties of Bacillus Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis and Heredity
Tuberculin Reactions
Significance of Tuberculin Reactions
Tuberculosis Infection
Sources of Infection
Typical cases of Infection
Changes, taking place in an organism infected with Bacillus Tuberculosis
First symptoms of Tuberculosis of the Lungs
Diagnosis
Mass Radiography and Tomography
Should a consumptive be told the truth?
Tuberculosis is a social disease
Social causes of Tuberculosis
The economic factor as a cause of Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis and the home
Food and Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis and alcoholism
Tuberculosis and mode of life
Social Pathology of Tuberculosis
The spread of Tuberculosis
The fight against Tuberculosis in rural districts
Mortality from Tuberculosis in Yugoslavia
Mortality from Tuberculosis in England and Wales
Part II Prevention and Treatment
How to prevent infection
Preventing Tubercle Bacilli entering the body
Milk and Pasteurisation
Disinfection of books and letters
Disinfection of rooms
Disinfection of floors
Disinfection of furniture
Calmette - Guerin Vaccine (BCG)
Protection of children
Tuberculosis and marriage
Building up resistance to Tuberculosis
Education and propaganda
Importance of scientific work
Individual Treatment of Tuberculosis of the Lungs
Aims and Methods of Individual Treatment,
Hygienic add Dietetic Régime,
Fresh Air
Climatic Treatment
Rest
Exercise and Recreation
Sports and Work
Hydrotherapy
Heliotherapy
Diet
Special Methods in the treatment of Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Immunotherapy
Chemotherapy
Disinfection of sputum
Disinfection of table ware
Disinfection of clothing and linen
Collapse Therapy
Artificial Pneumothorax (A.P.)
Oleothorax
Pneumolysis
Phrenic Nerve Operations
Phrenic Alcoholisation
Thoracoplasty
Extrapleural Pneumolysis
Closed suction drainage
Combination of methods
Treatment of Tuberculous Diabetics
Medicinal Treatment
Treatment of Surgical Tuberculosis
Institutions for Treatment and Prevention
The Night Rest Centre
The Day Rest Centre
The Hospital
The Sanatorium
The Isolation Home
The Convalescent Home
The Colony
Papworth Village Settlement
Is Pulmonary Tuberculosis curable?
What we understand by cure and how to prove it
Is Tuberculosis as a social disease curable?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2044
- Published:
- 1st January 1944
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195810