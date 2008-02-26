What Can Nanotechnology Learn From Biotechnology? presents diverse perspectives on biotechnology and nanotechnologies. Avoiding extreme perspectives, unwarranted hype and absolute rejection, this book explores the diverse territory of proponents and opponents of challenging but potentially risky technologies. Contributions from recognized experts in their fields represent the perspectives of a diverse range of stakeholders.

This book details the lessons to be learned from the controversy over genetically modified foods, and how those lessons can be applied to developing nanotechnologies, particularly agricultural and other food-related applications. Exploring the environmental, social and ethical impact of nanotechnology in addition to the technical and economical impacts, it an ideal reference for any scientist, engineer, research program administrator, resource allocator, and NGO advocate.