Whales, Seals, Fish and Man, Volume 4

Due to space limitations, only a selection of the published papers are listed hereunder. Stock assessment. Estimating the abundance of marine mammals: a North Atlantic perspective (P.S. Hammond). Increased accuracy in the estimation of harp seal (Phoca groenlandica) abundance in whelping patches (V.I. Chernook et al.). Stock Identity and social organization. Genetic variation in northeastern Atlantic minke whales (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) (A.K. Daníelsdóttir et al.). Parasites as indicators of social structure and stock identity of marine mammals (J.A. Balbuena et al.). Studies of the social ecology of Norwegian killer whales (Orcinus orca) (A. Bisther, D. Vongraven). Distribution, diet and feeding ecology. Distribution and diving behaviour of hooded seals (L.P. Folkow, A.S. Blix). Food consumption of the Northeast Atlantic stock of harp seals (E.S. Nordøy et al.). Feeding ecology of harp and hooded seals in the Davis Strait - Baffin Bay region (F.O. Kapel). Energetics and other physiological aspects. Harp and hooded seals - a case study in the determinants of mating systems in pinnipeds (K.M. Kovacs). Body condition of fin whales during summer off Iceland (G.A. Víkingsson). Variation in the metabolic rates of captive harbour seals (D. Rosen, D. Renouf). Population dynamics. Population dynamics: species traits and environmental influence (C.W. Fowler). Migration strategy of southern minke whales to maintain high reproductive rate (H. Kato). Harp seals as indicators of the Barents Sea ecosystem (Y.K. Timoshenko). Interactions with fisheries. Strategies to reduce the incidental capture of marine mammals and other species in fisheries (M.A. Hall). Ecological implications of harp seal Phoca groenlandica invasions in northern Norway (T. Haug, K.T. Nilssen). Pollutants, toxicology and epizootics. Organochlorine contaminants in marine mammals from the Norwegian Arctic (J.U. Skaare). Toxic, essential and non-essential metals in harbour porpoises of the Polish Baltic Sea (P. Szefer et al.). Assessment of the vulnerability of grey seals to oil contamination at Froan, Norway (M. Ekker et al.). Management and cultural, social and economic aspects of exploitation. The International Whaling Commission's Revised Management Procedure as an example of a new approach to fishery management (J.G. Cooke). The scientific background for the management of monodontids in West Greenland (M.P. Heide-Jørgensen). Impacts of modern seal invasions (S. Eikeland). Index of authors. Keyword index.