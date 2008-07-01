Wettability
The wettability of oil reservoirs is the most important factor controlling the rate of oil recovery, providing a profound effect on petroleum production. The petroleum industry has increased the research effort on wettability, but, so far, there has never been a comprehensive book on the topic. This is the first book to go through all of the major research and applications on wettability, capillary pressure and improved recovery. Critical topics including core preservation, the effect of wettability on relative permeability, surface forces such as van der Waals equation of state, petroleum traps and pore size effects are all included in this musthave handbook. Deciphering the techniques and examples will increase the efficiency and production of oil recovery, translating to stronger reservoir simulations and improved well production.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nomenclature
About the Authors
1 Wettability
The Four States of Wettability
Water-Wet System
Fractionally-Wet
Mixed-Wet
Oil-Wet
Interfacial Tension
Contact Angle
Advancing and Receding Contact Angles
Core Preservation
Capillary Pressure
Amott Wettability Index
Combined Amott-USBM Wettability Test
Spontaneous Imbibition
Oil Recovery by Imbibition
Spreading
Effect of Wettability on Relative Permeability
Effect of Wettability on Waterfloods
Procedures
Production Curves
Effects of Viscosity
Effects of Wettability on Electrical Properties
Dispersion and Wettability
Introduction
Applications
Theory
Influence of Wettability
Example Problems
2 Surface Forces
Introduction
Van der Waals Equation of State
Electrostatic Interactive Energies
Dielectric Media
Principle Interactive Forces
Short-Range Forces
London Dispersion Forces
Dipole Forces
Keesom Dipole-Dipole Forces
Debye-Induced Dipole Interactions
Van der Waals Forces
Zeta Potential and the Electric Double Layer Interaction
DLVO (Derjaguin, Landau, Verwey, and Overbeek) Theory
Hamaker Constant
Disjoining Pressure
Electrostatic Forces
Poisson-Boltzman Equation
Counterion Density with Respect to Distance (Diffuse Double Layer)
Osmotic Repulsion Pressure
Hydration Forces
Disjoining Pressure and the Canonical Potential
Hydrogen Bonding
Summary of Interactive Forces
Lewis Acid/Base Reactions
Solvent Behavior
Solid Surface Interactions with Solutions
Clay Swelling and Particle Movement
Crude Oil/Solid Surface Interactions
Example Problems
3 Wettability and Production
Introduction. Origin and Accumulation of Hydrocarbons
Petroleum Traps
Primary Migration
Secondary Migration
Buoyant Forces
Capillary Forces
Earth Tides and Secondary Migration
Accumulation of Hydrocarbons in Traps
Subsurface Environment
Pore Surface Properties
Multiphase Flow
Vertical Saturation Profile
Fractured Reservoirs
Mobility Ratio
Fractional Flow Equation
Frontal Advance Equation
Impact of Wettability on Waterfloods
Example Problems
4 Pore Size Effects and Wettability Alteration
Introduction
Porosity
Pore Structure
Pore Texture
Sandstones
Carbonate Rocks
Pore Size Distribution
Permeability from Pore Size Distributions
Carman-Kozeny Equation
Flow Properties of Porous Media
Wettability Alteration
Polar Compounds in Crude Oils
Alkaline Compounds
Capillary Number
Surfactants
Wettability Alteration Caused by Microbes
Chemistry of Silica Sand
Chemistry of Limestone, Chalk and Dolomite
Properties of Crude Oils that Affect Wettability
Asphaltene Solvency of Crude Oils
Adsorption on Reservoir Rocks
Summary and General Conclusions
Example Calculations
5 Practical Applications of Wettability
Introduction
Wettability and Primary and Secondary Recovery Efficiency
Wettability and Tertiary Recovery Efficiency
Thermally-Induced Wettability Alteration for Improved Recovery
Ghaba North Field
Qarn Alam Field
Preventing Adverse Wettability Shift during Enhanced Recovery Process
Field Test of the CaCO3 Deposition Process at Elk Point Thermal Pilot
Improved Oil Recovery by Altering Wettability by Chemical Injection
Determination of Applicability of Wettability Reversal
Effect of Drilling and Completion Fluids on Wellbore Wettability and Its Stability
Minimizing Formation Damage by Controlling Wettability
Example Problems
6 Fortran Computer Programs
Introduction
Dispersion
Two-Phase Fractional Flow
Pore Size Distribution
Pores Size Distribution
Permeability Estimation
Relative Permeability
USBM Wettability Index
A Front Tracking Program
Introduction
Bibliography
Index
Erle Donaldson
Erle C. Donaldson is an independent consultant and managing editor of the Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering. He was elected to the International Hall of Fame for Science in 1993. He has received a distinguished service award from the Republic of Honduras and other honors from the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Petroleum Engineering Honor Society, and the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Donaldson has written, co-authored, and served as editor on numerous articles and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, USA