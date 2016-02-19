This book is intended as a practical guide to scientific, legal, and technical issues concerning wetlands. As such, it is written in the most practical terms, with numerous helpful examples and case studies of how specific issues should best be addressed. The book is organized in a way that exposes the reader in logical succession to the full gamut of complex scientific, legal, and technical aspects of wetlands. This book recognizes that wetland science, law, and technology are interdependent disciplines. Most other works focus on one of these disciplines while perhaps providing some cursory treatment of related disciplines. This book attempts to meld several different perspectives on the subject of wetlands and to show the interrelationships between the various professions that deal with wetland issues. The book is organized as a guide through the various scientific, legal, and technical components of wetlands. Within each individual chapter, extensive cross-referencing is provided to help the reader link related aspects of the issue being discussed. Further, within the presentation of each separate chapter is a discussion of how the various scientific, legal, and technical aspects of the subject interrelate. Each chapter has been written by a known authority with specialized experience in the topic being presented.