Wetlands
1st Edition
Guide to Science, Law and Technology
Description
This book is intended as a practical guide to scientific, legal, and technical issues concerning wetlands. As such, it is written in the most practical terms, with numerous helpful examples and case studies of how specific issues should best be addressed. The book is organized in a way that exposes the reader in logical succession to the full gamut of complex scientific, legal, and technical aspects of wetlands. This book recognizes that wetland science, law, and technology are interdependent disciplines. Most other works focus on one of these disciplines while perhaps providing some cursory treatment of related disciplines. This book attempts to meld several different perspectives on the subject of wetlands and to show the interrelationships between the various professions that deal with wetland issues. The book is organized as a guide through the various scientific, legal, and technical components of wetlands. Within each individual chapter, extensive cross-referencing is provided to help the reader link related aspects of the issue being discussed. Further, within the presentation of each separate chapter is a discussion of how the various scientific, legal, and technical aspects of the subject interrelate. Each chapter has been written by a known authority with specialized experience in the topic being presented.
Readership
A practical guide to scientific, legal, and technical issue for anyone directly or indirectly involved with wetland protection and remediation.
Table of Contents
- Overview Mark S. Dennison, James F. Berry 1.1 Purpose and Scope of the Book 1.2 Introduction to Wetlands 1.3 Introduction to Regulation 1.4 Interplay Between Science and Regulation 1.5 Jurisdictional Determinations
- Ecological Principles of Wetland Ecosystems James F. Berry 2.1 An Introduction to the Ecosystems 2.2 Community and Population Analysis 2.3 Wetland Functions and Values 2.4 Wetland Conservation
- Freshwater Wetlands James A. Kushlan 3.1 Swamps 3.2 Marshes 3.3 Bogs 3.4 Deep Water and Other Inland Aquatic Ecosystems 3.5 Ponds and Lakes
- Estuarine Wetlands Robert J. Livingston 4.1 Estuarine Wetland Functions and Values 4.2 Salt Marshes 4.3 Mangrove Swamps 4.4 Wetland Values and the Future of Estuarine Wetlands
- Field Recognition and Delineation of Wetlands Ralph W. Tiner 5.1 Purpose and Use of the Corps Manual 5.2 Wetland Indicators 5.3 Field Procedures for Wetland Delineation 5.4 Major Wetland Data Sources
- Problem Wetlands for Delineation Ralph W. Tiner 6.1 Problematic Wetland Plant Communities 6.2 Problematic Hydric Soils 6.3 Hydrologically Difficult Wetlands 6.4 Problematic Field Conditions
- The Regulatory Framework Mark S. Dennison, James F. Berry 7.1 Clean Water Act 404 Program 7.2 Dredge and Fill Permics 7.3 Corps Responses to 404 Permit Applications 7.4 Remedies for 404 Permit Denials 7.5 Challenging Issuance of a 404 Permit 7.6 Impact of Other Federal Environmental Laws 7.7 Advanced Identification of Wetlands (ADID) 7.8 Special Area Management Plans (SAMPS) 7.9 State and Local Wetland Regulations
- Wetland Mitigation James F. Berry, Mark Dennison 8.1 The Regulatory Framework 8.2 Corps/EPA 404(b)(1) Mitigation Guidelines and Joint MOA 8.3 Forms of Mitigation 8.4 Wetland Banking
- Assessing Risks to Ecological Resources in Wetlands Thomas P. Burns 9.1 Endpoints and Understanding 9.2 The Ecological Risk Assessment 9.3 ERAs and Wetlands 9.4 Summary
- Restoration and Creation of Wetlands Robert P. Brooks 10.1 Definitions 10.2 The State-of-the-Technology 10.3 The Process 10.4 Case Study - Tipton Demonstration Wetlands 10.5 Cost Considerations and Conclusions 10.6 Guide to Wetland Permit Sequencing and Project Management for Wetland Restoration or Creation Appendices List of Abbreviations and Acronyms Indices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513339
About the Author
Tony Dennison
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/Programme Leader University of Cumbria Lancaster UK
James F Berry
Affiliations and Expertise
Elmurst College, USA