Wetlands of Bottomland Hardwood Forests, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Preface
Readers Guide
Introduction
Part I Contributed Papers
Paper 1 Bottomland Hardwood Forest Land Resources of the Southeastern United States
Paper 2 Flood Tolerance and Related Characteristics of Trees of the Bottomland Forests of the Southern United States
Paper 3 Extent, Condition, Management, and Research Needs of Bottomland Hardwood-Cypress Forests in the Southeast
Paper 4 The Fauna of Bottomland Hardwoods in Southeastern United States
Paper 5 Hydrology of Bottomland Hardwood Forests of the Mississippi Embayment
Paper 6 Bottomland Soils
Paper 7 Bottomland Hardwood Forest Communities and their Relation to Anaerobic Soil Conditions
Paper 8 Ecological Factors in the Determination of Riparian Wetland Boundaries
Part II Workgroup Reports
Report I Transition from Wetlands to Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Transition Workgroup.
Report II Characteristics of Wetlands Ecosystems of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Characterization Workgroup.
Report III Impacts Associated with Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forest Ecosystems -- Impacts Workgroup.
Report IV Management of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests: Opportunities and Constraints Management Workgroup.
Report V Optimization of Economic Use of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Optimization Workgroup.
Appendices
1. National Wetlands Technical Council
2. Participants and Attendees at the Workshop held at Lake Lanier, Georgia, June 1-4, 1980.
3. Participants and Attendees at the Agency Briefing Session held on June 5, 1980.
These Proceedings comprise two parts. Part I contains eight contributed papers on hydrology, fauna, soils, forests, agriculture and ecology. Part II comprises reports resulting from the five interdisciplinary workgroups whose participants included ecologists, botanists, zoologists, engineers, hydrologists, agrologists, dendrologists, resource managers and other specialists. Their aim was to evaluate conservation and management practices for wetland portions of the bottomland forests of the southeastern United States and to provide technical advice to responsible federal agencies. Thus the book is a state-of-knowledge review of scientific literature and current research, particularly that necessary to understand the effects of alterations such as forest clearing, land drainage or levee building that impair natural functions, i.e. production of timber, maintenance of water quality, flood water storage, support of migrating waterfowl and fish, carbon dioxide balance of the atmosphere etc.
@qu:The book is extremely useful and is recommended to people interested or engaged in the conservation and management of the southeastern wetland hardwood forests. It is also of value to those who search for a well-documented and practical case-study of wetland forest ecology and management. @source: Agriculture, Ecosystems and Environment