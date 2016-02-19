Wetlands of Bottomland Hardwood Forests - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420206, 9780444600905

Wetlands of Bottomland Hardwood Forests, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Clark J. Benforado
eBook ISBN: 9780444600905
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Foreword

Preface

Readers Guide

Introduction

Part I Contributed Papers

Paper 1 Bottomland Hardwood Forest Land Resources of the Southeastern United States

Paper 2 Flood Tolerance and Related Characteristics of Trees of the Bottomland Forests of the Southern United States

Paper 3 Extent, Condition, Management, and Research Needs of Bottomland Hardwood-Cypress Forests in the Southeast

Paper 4 The Fauna of Bottomland Hardwoods in Southeastern United States

Paper 5 Hydrology of Bottomland Hardwood Forests of the Mississippi Embayment

Paper 6 Bottomland Soils

Paper 7 Bottomland Hardwood Forest Communities and their Relation to Anaerobic Soil Conditions

Paper 8 Ecological Factors in the Determination of Riparian Wetland Boundaries

Part II Workgroup Reports

Report I Transition from Wetlands to Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Transition Workgroup.

Report II Characteristics of Wetlands Ecosystems of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Characterization Workgroup.

Report III Impacts Associated with Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forest Ecosystems -- Impacts Workgroup.

Report IV Management of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests: Opportunities and Constraints Management Workgroup.

Report V Optimization of Economic Use of Southeastern Bottomland Hardwood Forests -- Optimization Workgroup.

Appendices

1. National Wetlands Technical Council

2. Participants and Attendees at the Workshop held at Lake Lanier, Georgia, June 1-4, 1980.

3. Participants and Attendees at the Agency Briefing Session held on June 5, 1980.

Description

These Proceedings comprise two parts. Part I contains eight contributed papers on hydrology, fauna, soils, forests, agriculture and ecology. Part II comprises reports resulting from the five interdisciplinary workgroups whose participants included ecologists, botanists, zoologists, engineers, hydrologists, agrologists, dendrologists, resource managers and other specialists. Their aim was to evaluate conservation and management practices for wetland portions of the bottomland forests of the southeastern United States and to provide technical advice to responsible federal agencies. Thus the book is a state-of-knowledge review of scientific literature and current research, particularly that necessary to understand the effects of alterations such as forest clearing, land drainage or levee building that impair natural functions, i.e. production of timber, maintenance of water quality, flood water storage, support of migrating waterfowl and fish, carbon dioxide balance of the atmosphere etc.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600905

Reviews

@qu:The book is extremely useful and is recommended to people interested or engaged in the conservation and management of the southeastern wetland hardwood forests. It is also of value to those who search for a well-documented and practical case-study of wetland forest ecology and management. @source: Agriculture, Ecosystems and Environment

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.R. Clark Editor

J. Benforado Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.