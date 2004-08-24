Wetlands Ecosystems in Asia: Function and Management, Volume 1
1st Edition
Authors: M. Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780080474830
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516916
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th August 2004
Page Count: 480
Description
This book on wetlands ecosystems in Asia deals with function and management. It is the first volume in the Developments in Ecosystems series.
"This book does do a good job of documenting challenges facing the wetlands of coastal China and Hong Kong wetlands." -Ecological Engineering, 2006
M. Wong Author
