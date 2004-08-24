Wetlands Ecosystems in Asia: Function and Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516916, 9780080474830

Wetlands Ecosystems in Asia: Function and Management, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: M. Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780080474830
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516916
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th August 2004
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21000.00
17850.00
252.73
214.82
150.00
127.50
245.00
208.25
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
175.00
148.75
215.00
182.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book on wetlands ecosystems in Asia deals with function and management. It is the first volume in the Developments in Ecosystems series.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080474830
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444516916

Reviews

"This book does do a good job of documenting challenges facing the wetlands of coastal China and Hong Kong wetlands." -Ecological Engineering, 2006

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Wong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.