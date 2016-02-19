Wetland Modelling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444429360, 9780444597694

Wetland Modelling, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: W.J. Mitsch M. Straškraba S.E. Jorgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780444597694
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st March 1988
Table of Contents

Wetland Modelling - An Introduction and Overview (M. Straškraba, W.J. Mitsch, S.E. Jørgensen). Hydrologic Processes for Models of Freshwater Wetlands (M.J. Duever). A Spatially-Distributed Model of Raised Bog Relief (G.A. Alexandrov). Interference Between Mosses and Trees in the Framework of a Dynamic Model of Carbon and Nitrogen Cycling in a Mesotrophic Bog Ecosystem (D.O. Logofet, G.A. Alexandrov). Simulation Models of Coastal Wetland and Estuarine Systems: Realization of Goals (C.S. Hopkins, R.L. Wetzel, J.W. Day, Jr.). A Dynamic Spatial Simulation Model of Land Loss and Marsh Succession in Coastal Louisiana (R. Costanza, F.H. Sklar, M.L. White, J.W. Day, Jr.). Productivity - Hydrology - Nutrient Models of Forested Wetlands (W.J. Mitsch). Modelling Nutrient Retention by a Reedswamp and Wet Meadow in Denmark (S.E. Jørgensen, C.C. Hoffmann, W.J. Mitsch). Some Simulations Models for Water Quality Management of Shallow Lakes and Reservoirs and a Contribution to Ecosystem Theory (M. Straškraba, P. Mauersberger). Modelling Eutrophication of Shallow Lakes (S.E. Jørgensen). Systems Ecology of Okefenokee Swamp (B.C. Patten). Summary and State of the Art of Wetland Modelling (W.J. Mitsch, M. Straškraba, S.E. Jørgensen). Index.

Description

The study of wetlands is a relatively new field and the modelling of these systems is still in its formative stages. Nevertheless, the editors felt compelled to assemble this volume as a first statement of the state of the art of modelling approaches for the quantitative study of wetlands. A global approach has been adopted in this book, not only by including a wide geographic distribution of wetlands, but also by including papers on both freshwater and saltwater wetlands.

Wetlands are defined as systems intermediate between aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, and include ecosystems under a wide range of hydrologic and ecologic conditions. The wetland types discussed in this book reflect that heterogeneity, ranging from intermittently flooded wet meadows to permanently flooded shallow reservoirs and lakes. Also included are modelling examples from coastal salt marshes, shallow estuaries, mesotrophic bogs, reedswamps, forested swamps, and regional wetlands.

In summary, the book presents ecological modelling as a tool for management of these sensitive ecosystems, and for studying their structure and function. Each chapter has extensive references related to the modelling approach and wetland type discussed. It will be useful for wetland scientists and managers, and could also serve as a supplemental text on courses in wetland ecology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597694

Reviews

@qu:... if obtaining greater understanding of advances and problems in modeling specific types of wetlands is your goal, the book is recommended as a progress report and state-of-the-art summation of a swiftly advancing field. @source: Bioscience

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.J. Mitsch Editor

M. Straškraba Editor

S.E. Jorgensen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DFH, Environmental Chemistry, University Park 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark

