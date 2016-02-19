Western Europe and the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251141, 9781483152929

Western Europe and the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Representative Samples of European Perspectives

Editors: Ervin Laszlo Joel Kurtzman
eBook ISBN: 9781483152929
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 152
Description

Western Europe and the New International Economic Order examines the views and positions of Western European nations regarding the New International Economic Order (NIEO). The factors influencing such positions are analyzed, namely, economic factors on the one hand, and social, political, and cultural factors on the other.
This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a brief sketch of Western Europe, followed by a discussion on Western Europe's reaction to four NIEO issues: the adjustment policies necessary to establish the NIEO; the Law of the Sea; the integrated approach to commodities; and official development assistance (ODA) transfers. The following chapters focus on the implications of the NIEO for Western European economy, social services, income redistribution, and social movements; the policies of Scandinavia and the so-called ""like-minded"" countries toward developing countries and the NIEO; and institutional and political factors for and against the NIEO in Western Europe. The final chapter outlines the role of Western Europe in solving the problems of the NIEO. This book will be a useful resource for economists and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO library

Introduction

Part One - European Economic Issues and Policies

Chapter 1 Western European Reaction to Four NIEO Issues

Chapter 2 Western Europe's Economic Development and the NIEO

Chapter 3 European Social Services, Income Redistribution, and the NIEO

Chapter 4 Scandinavia, the like-Minded Countries, and the NIEO

Part Two - European Social, Political, and Cultural Perspectives

Chapter 5 European Social Movements and the NIEO

Chapter 6 Institutional and Political Factors for and against the NIEO in Western Europe

Chapter 7 The Responsibilities of Europe vis-a-vis the NIEO: A Minority View

Index

About the Contributors

About the Editor

Ervin Laszlo

Joel Kurtzman

