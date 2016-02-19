Western Europe and the New International Economic Order examines the views and positions of Western European nations regarding the New International Economic Order (NIEO). The factors influencing such positions are analyzed, namely, economic factors on the one hand, and social, political, and cultural factors on the other.

This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a brief sketch of Western Europe, followed by a discussion on Western Europe's reaction to four NIEO issues: the adjustment policies necessary to establish the NIEO; the Law of the Sea; the integrated approach to commodities; and official development assistance (ODA) transfers. The following chapters focus on the implications of the NIEO for Western European economy, social services, income redistribution, and social movements; the policies of Scandinavia and the so-called ""like-minded"" countries toward developing countries and the NIEO; and institutional and political factors for and against the NIEO in Western Europe. The final chapter outlines the role of Western Europe in solving the problems of the NIEO. This book will be a useful resource for economists and economic policymakers.