Western Blotting Guru
1st Edition
Description
Western Blotting Guru provides researchers in molecular biology with a handy reference for approaching and solving challenging problems associated with immunoblotting setup and optimization. As a laboratory guide, it emphasizes the technical aspects of efficiently employing immunoblotting as a tool in molecular biology laboratories. The book covers the basic science underlying immunoblotting and detailed description of the method parameters, followed by good benchtop practices, tips and tricks for obtaining high-quality data and a detailed troubleshooting guide addressing a variety of problem types.
Key Features
- Provides a benchtop reference that every molecular biologists will use to design, optimize, troubleshoot and analyze their immunoblotting experiments
- Contains unique good practices and tips that are indispensable for the beginner and expert alike
- Features special cases with applications of immunoblotting optimization
- Includes detailed appendices with tables, figures and key protocols
- Provides troubleshooting tips for various types of modifications of standard protocols
- Organized as a systematic, concentrated resource to save time when addressing an immunoblotting problem
Readership
Researchers and students in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, immunology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Procedure
3. Good Practices
4. Troubleshooting
5. Tips and Tricks
6. Special Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 12th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135372
About the Author
Ayaz Najafov
Ayaz was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. He obtained his BSc and MSc degrees in Molecular Biology and Genetics from Bosphorus University, Istanbul, Turkey and got a 2-year training in Biochemistry as an intern at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. Ayaz pursued his PhD in Biochemistry at MRC Protein Phosphorylation Unit at Dundee University, Scotland, UK in Prof. Dario Alessi’s lab. Ayaz is currently a postdoctoral fellow in Prof. Junying Yuan’s lab at Harvard Medical School, Cell Biology Department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Junying Yuan Lab, Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School, USA
Gerta Hoxhaj
Gerta was born in Fier, Albania. She obtained her BSc degrees in Molecular Biology and Genetics, as well as a second major in Chemistry from Bosphorus University, Istanbul, Turkey. Gerta pursued her PhD in Biochemistry at MRC Protein Phosphorylation Unit at Dundee University, Scotland, UK in Prof. Carol MacKintosh’s lab. Gerta is currently a postdoctoral fellow in Prof. Brendan Mannings’s lab at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA