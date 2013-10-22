West Europe
21st Edition
Authors: Kenneth F. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483104874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 274
Description
Yearbook of World Electronics Data 1994, Volume 1: West Europe presents a review of the world electronics industries and markets with detailed estimates and forecasts of the size of the production and markets for electronic equipment and components in each country.
The book also presents detailed country data on basic statistics and economic indicators, electronics industry, electronic production and market data, and trade balance. The text will serve as a guide for electronics engineers.
Table of Contents
List of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Summary Data
2.1 Economic Overview
2.2 Electronics Overview
2.3 Imports 1991-92
2.4 Exports 1991-92
2.5-2.20 Production 1991-94
2.21-2.39 Markets 1991-97
3 Country Data
3.1 Austria
3.2 Belgium
3.3 Denmark
3.4 Finland
3.5 France
3.6 Germany
3.7 Ireland
3.8 Italy
3.9 Netherlands
3.10 Norway
3.11 Spain
3.12 Sweden
3.13 Switzerland
3.14 United Kingdom
4 Appendices
4.1 Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production
4.2 Domestic Appliance Production
4.3 Exchange Rates
4.4 Guide to the Interpretation of the Statistics
4.5 A Guide to Statistical Trade Classifications
4.6 Guide to the Definition of the Electronics Product Headings
4.7 Translation of Product Headings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104874
About the Author
Kenneth F. Wilson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.