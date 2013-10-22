West Europe - 21st Edition - ISBN: 9781483104874

West Europe

21st Edition

Authors: Kenneth F. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483104874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 274
Description

Yearbook of World Electronics Data 1994, Volume 1: West Europe presents a review of the world electronics industries and markets with detailed estimates and forecasts of the size of the production and markets for electronic equipment and components in each country.
The book also presents detailed country data on basic statistics and economic indicators, electronics industry, electronic production and market data, and trade balance. The text will serve as a guide for electronics engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contents

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Summary Data

2.1 Economic Overview

2.2 Electronics Overview

2.3 Imports 1991-92

2.4 Exports 1991-92

2.5-2.20 Production 1991-94

2.21-2.39 Markets 1991-97

3 Country Data

3.1 Austria

3.2 Belgium

3.3 Denmark

3.4 Finland

3.5 France

3.6 Germany

3.7 Ireland

3.8 Italy

3.9 Netherlands

3.10 Norway

3.11 Spain

3.12 Sweden

3.13 Switzerland

3.14 United Kingdom

4 Appendices

4.1 Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production

4.2 Domestic Appliance Production

4.3 Exchange Rates

4.4 Guide to the Interpretation of the Statistics

4.5 A Guide to Statistical Trade Classifications

4.6 Guide to the Definition of the Electronics Product Headings

4.7 Translation of Product Headings


About the Author

Kenneth F. Wilson

