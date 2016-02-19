West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation
1st Edition
Description
West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation differs from other books written about the subject, because this text is based on actual experience in Western Australia and its flora.
The book describes the cultivation of some of the plants that grow naturally in the region. The text starts with a background of the State and its flora, with some description of these plants as being successfully grown in other parts of the country and the world. The book lists the common and botanical names of the plants for easy identification, as well as the existence of the ""Society for Growing Australian Plants,"" which keeps records of plant growth and conditions. The text then offers tips in growing these native plants. The book shows where to collect, process, store, and treat hard-coated seeds. The text then explains propagating using the seed, transplanting the seedlings, and propagating the plant by other means such as cuttings and rootings. The book does not miss on how to take care of the plant through proper watering, mulching, pruning, fertilizing, and controlling pests. The text gives other useful information such as the localities where a type of plant can be found, as well as the kinds of plants that can be grown for special purposes.
Agriculturists, plant lovers, botanists, and home-makers will find this guide useful and interesting.
Table of Contents
List of Color Illustrations
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. The State and its Flora
2. Growing Conditions at King's Park
3. Western Flora in Eastern Australia and Overseas
4. Plant Names: Common and Botanical
5. Plant Records
6. Preservation Through Cultivation
7. The Nursery Trade
Cultivating Native Plants - Part I
Definitions
Fertilizing the Flower
Collecting the Seed
Processing the Seed
Storing the Seed
Treatment of Hard-coated Seed
Propagation by Seed
Transplanting Seedlings
Propagation by Cuttings and Other Vegetative Means
Growing-On
Hardening Off
Planting Out
Watering
Mulching
Manures and Fertilizers
Pruning
Pest Control
Cultivating Native Plants - Part II
Localities and Distribution
Map of Botanic Provinces and Districts of Western Australia
Data on Plants in Cultivation at King's Park
Plants for Special Purposes:
1. Annuals
2. Trees over 25 Feet
3. Medium and Small Trees
4. Large Shrubs
5. Medium Shrubs
6. Small Shrubs
7. Ground Covers
8. Climbers and Scramblers
9. Perennial Herbs
10. Plants which tolerate Alkaline Soils
11. Plants for Semi-Shaded Situations
12. Flowers in the Four Seasons
Protection of Wildflowers
Schedule of Synonyms
Works of Reference
Index of Common Names
Index of Genera
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156958