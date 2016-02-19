West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation differs from other books written about the subject, because this text is based on actual experience in Western Australia and its flora.

The book describes the cultivation of some of the plants that grow naturally in the region. The text starts with a background of the State and its flora, with some description of these plants as being successfully grown in other parts of the country and the world. The book lists the common and botanical names of the plants for easy identification, as well as the existence of the ""Society for Growing Australian Plants,"" which keeps records of plant growth and conditions. The text then offers tips in growing these native plants. The book shows where to collect, process, store, and treat hard-coated seeds. The text then explains propagating using the seed, transplanting the seedlings, and propagating the plant by other means such as cuttings and rootings. The book does not miss on how to take care of the plant through proper watering, mulching, pruning, fertilizing, and controlling pests. The text gives other useful information such as the localities where a type of plant can be found, as well as the kinds of plants that can be grown for special purposes.

Agriculturists, plant lovers, botanists, and home-makers will find this guide useful and interesting.