West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080174778, 9781483156958

West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation

1st Edition

Authors: A. R. Fairall
eBook ISBN: 9781483156958
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

West Australian Native Plants in Cultivation differs from other books written about the subject, because this text is based on actual experience in Western Australia and its flora.
The book describes the cultivation of some of the plants that grow naturally in the region. The text starts with a background of the State and its flora, with some description of these plants as being successfully grown in other parts of the country and the world. The book lists the common and botanical names of the plants for easy identification, as well as the existence of the ""Society for Growing Australian Plants,"" which keeps records of plant growth and conditions. The text then offers tips in growing these native plants. The book shows where to collect, process, store, and treat hard-coated seeds. The text then explains propagating using the seed, transplanting the seedlings, and propagating the plant by other means such as cuttings and rootings. The book does not miss on how to take care of the plant through proper watering, mulching, pruning, fertilizing, and controlling pests. The text gives other useful information such as the localities where a type of plant can be found, as well as the kinds of plants that can be grown for special purposes.
Agriculturists, plant lovers, botanists, and home-makers will find this guide useful and interesting.

Table of Contents


List of Color Illustrations

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. The State and its Flora

2. Growing Conditions at King's Park

3. Western Flora in Eastern Australia and Overseas

4. Plant Names: Common and Botanical

5. Plant Records

6. Preservation Through Cultivation

7. The Nursery Trade

Cultivating Native Plants - Part I

Definitions

Fertilizing the Flower

Collecting the Seed

Processing the Seed

Storing the Seed

Treatment of Hard-coated Seed

Propagation by Seed

Transplanting Seedlings

Propagation by Cuttings and Other Vegetative Means

Growing-On

Hardening Off

Planting Out

Watering

Mulching

Manures and Fertilizers

Pruning

Pest Control

Cultivating Native Plants - Part II

Localities and Distribution

Map of Botanic Provinces and Districts of Western Australia

Data on Plants in Cultivation at King's Park

Plants for Special Purposes:

1. Annuals

2. Trees over 25 Feet

3. Medium and Small Trees

4. Large Shrubs

5. Medium Shrubs

6. Small Shrubs

7. Ground Covers

8. Climbers and Scramblers

9. Perennial Herbs

10. Plants which tolerate Alkaline Soils

11. Plants for Semi-Shaded Situations

12. Flowers in the Four Seasons

Protection of Wildflowers

Schedule of Synonyms

Works of Reference

Index of Common Names

Index of Genera

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156958

About the Author

A. R. Fairall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.