Wellness and Environmental Enrichment, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341875, 9780323342056

Wellness and Environmental Enrichment, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-2

1st Edition

Authors: Agnes Rupley
eBook ISBN: 9780323342056
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341875
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Description

Dr. Agnes Rupley has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Wellness Management of Exotic Animals. The focus of article topics include: Keeping the Exotic Pet Mentally Healthy, Pet Psittacines, Wellness management of Raptors, Wellness management of Backyard Poultry and Waterfowl, Wellness management of Rabbits, Wellness management of Ferrets, Wellness management of Small Mammals, Wellness management of Reptiles and Amphibians, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Agnes Rupley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, Certified in Avian Practice, College Station, TX

