Wellness and Environmental Enrichment, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-2

Dr. Agnes Rupley has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Wellness Management of Exotic Animals. The focus of article topics include: Keeping the Exotic Pet Mentally Healthy, Pet Psittacines, Wellness management of Raptors, Wellness management of Backyard Poultry and Waterfowl, Wellness management of Rabbits, Wellness management of Ferrets, Wellness management of Small Mammals, Wellness management of Reptiles and Amphibians, and more!