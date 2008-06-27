Wellbeing in Dementia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443103995, 9780702037030

Wellbeing in Dementia

2nd Edition

An Occupational Approach for Therapists and Carers

Authors: Tessa Perrin Hazel May Elizabeth Milwain
eBook ISBN: 9780702037030
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103995
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th June 2008
Page Count: 200
Description

The authors, specialists in the UK, draw on developmental theory to propose a model of practice specifically for dementia care. The number of people who suffer from dementia is increasing and in consequence the problems it presents are affecting a growing number of therapists and carers. Many of these problems are peculiar to dementia and the models of care used with other client groups have proved inadequate when dealing with the provision of quality of care to people who have dementia. This revised edition contains a new opening chapter which brings our understanding of dementia up-to-date. The book looks at the relationship between occupation, wellbeing and dementia and examines the critical role of the carer in developing therapeutic interventions.

Key Features

  • Proposes a realistic model of practice for dementia care which centres on the unique occupational potential of the person with dementia.
  • Offers positive strategies to improve wellbeing.
  • Current information on assessment tools.
  • Written by therapists with extensive experience in working with this client group.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface to 2nd edition

1. Understanding dementia
2. Occupational therapy revisited
3. The altered world of dementia
4. The significance of the carer
5. The playful practitioner
6. Principles of good practice in dementia care
7. Non-verbal communication: the currency of wellbeing
8. A model for dementia care
9. Assessing capacity for doing and promoting engagement
10. The dementia therapist: a good enough mother?

Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702037030
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103995

About the Author

Tessa Perrin

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Occupational Therapist

Hazel May

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bradford, School of Health Studies, Bradford Dementia Group, West Yorkshire, UK

Elizabeth Milwain

Affiliations and Expertise

University Teacher, Bradford Dementia Group

