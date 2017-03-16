Well Test Analysis for Multilayered Reservoirs with Formation Crossflow
1st Edition
Description
Well Test Analysis for Multilayered Reservoirs with Formation Crossflow introduces the fundamentals of well test analysis of a multilayered reservoir with formation crossflow. The effects of reservoir parameters on wellbore pressure and flow rate are examined, as is a proper method that has been established to analyze well test data that leads to better determinations on the reservoir parameters for each layer of the reservoir.
Focusing on multilayer models for data analysis, this reference explains the reasons for the existence of single-phase crossflow in multilayer reservoirs, exploring methods to establish them and presenting practical applications to utilize and implement for today’s more complex reservoirs.
Aiding in better well testing operations and models, this book is a one-stop solution for today’s reservoir and production engineer, helping them understand every layer of their reservoir.
Key Features
- Includes real-world examples of well testing through multilayered reservoirs, whether with crossflow or with formation crossflow
- Provides strong guidance and criteria of research on reservoir dynamic performance, such as physical models and mathematical models
- Includes a new unsteady crossflow model for vertical interference testing in low-permeability zones
- Describes interpretation methods for different cases in multilayer reservoirs, including a new model called semipermeable walls for stratified reservoirs, drawdown test procedures and layer-by-layer test procedures that are useful for shales between layers
Readership
Petroleum engineers, reservoir engineers, completion engineers, production engineers, graduate level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Semipermeable Wall Model of a Multilayer Reservoir with Crossflow
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Semipermeable Wall Model and Fundamental Differential Equations—Oil Reservoir
- 1.3 Semipermeable Wall Model and Fundamental Differential Equations—Gas Reservoir
- 1.4 Crossflow Behavior for Incompressible Flow
- 1.5 Summary
Chapter 2: Single-Phase Fluid Flow in a Two-Layer Reservoir with Significant Crossflow
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Pressure Drawdown and Buildup Behavior When Both Layers Are Completed at a Single Well
- 2.3 Crossflow Behavior in a Partially Perforated Two-Layer Reservoir
- 2.4 Maximum Effective Hole Mathematical Model and Analytical Solution for a Two-Layer Reservoir
Chapter 3: Pressure Transients and Crossflow Caused by Diffusivities in Multilayer Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 3.1 Assumption and the Flow Problem
- 3.2 Approximate Analytic Solutions
- 3.3 Numerical Solutions for Cases with n=3 and n=5
- 3.4 Numerical Solutions and Comparison with Theory
- 3.5 Analytical Solution of the Three-Layer Reservoir
- 3.6 Summary
Chapter 4: Crossflow Behavior and the Determination Reservoir Parameters by Drawdown Tests in Multilayer Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 4.1 Assumption and Mathematical Expression of the Problem
- 4.2 The Unsteady Flow Behavior in Drawdown and Buildup Tests When Partial Layers Produce with Crossflow
- 4.3 New Drawdown Test
- 4.4 Summary
Chapter 5: Determination of Total Productivity by a Constant Wellbore Pressure Flow Test and the Crossflow Behavior in Multilayer Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 5.1 Assumption and Approximate Theoretical Solution of the Problem
- 5.2 Numerical Results and Comparison with the Approximation Theory
- 5.3 Exact Solution of a Two-Layer Reservoir with Crossflow Under a Constant Pressure Condition
- 5.4 Summary
Chapter 6: Determination of Individual Layer Properties by Layer-by-Layer Well Tests in Multilayer Reservoirs with Crossflow
- Abstract
- 6.1 Assumptions and Mathematical Model
- 6.2 Approximate Solution of Unsteady Flow in a Three-Layered Reservoir and Its Extension
- 6.3 Discussion of Simulation Results
- 6.4 Interpretation Theory
- 6.5 Summary
Chapter 7: Determination of Parameters for Individual Layers by Transient Well Tests in Multilayer Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Approximation Solution of Unsteady-Flow and Crossflow Behavior Caused by Skin Factors
- 7.3 Determination of Parameters for Individual Layers by a Series of Transient Tests
- 7.4 Determination of Semipermeabilities by Steady Rates
- 7.5 Summary
Chapter 8: Interpretation Theory for Vertical Interference Testing Across a Low-Permeability Zone
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Model Description
- 8.3 The Interpretation Theory When q(t) is Known
- 8.4 The Interpretation Theory When the Well Produces with a Constant Surface Rate
- 8.5 The Influence of Different Parameters on Drawdown Curves
- 8.6 Summary
Chapter 9: Unsteady Crossflow Model for Leaky Vertical Interference Testing Across a Low-Permeability Zone
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Model Description
- 9.3 Relationships of Different Models
- 9.4 Solution of the Problem
- 9.5 Interpretation Method of Parameters
- 9.6 Comparison of Different Models
- 9.7 Summary
Chapter 10: Material Balance Equation of Multilayer Gas Reservoir
- Abstract
- 10.1 Material Balance of Two-Layer Gas Reservoir
- 10.2 Reserve Estimation of a Two-Layer Commingled Gas Well
- 10.3 Material Balance Equation of Gas Reservoir with a Supplying Region
- 10.4 Summary
Chapter 11: Computer-Aided Well Test Design and Well Test Analysis of Layered Reservoirs
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Computer Program
- 11.3 Examples of Well Test Design
- 11.4 Examples of Well Test Analysis
- 11.5 Summary
Nomenclature
Appendix A: Analytical Solution for the Stationary Value of f (Chapter 2)
Appendix B: Approximate Solution of the Diffusivity Crossflow Problem in n-Layer Reservoirs (Chapter 3)
Appendix C: Solution of the Crossflow Caused by Different Boundary Pressures (Chapter 4)
Appendix D: Approximate Solution for a Well Producing From All Layers
- D.1 Approximate Solution for the Short Time Period
- D.2 Approximate Solution for the Long Time Period
Appendix E: Approximate Solution and Its Extension When Each Layer of a Two-Layer Reservoir Produces Independently
- E.1 Approximate Solution for the Short Time Period
- E.2 Approximate Solution for the Long Time Period
- E.3 Buildup Case
- E.4 Extension of the Solution for Two-Layer Reservoirs to n-Layer Reservoirs
Appendix F: Case for Variable Bottom-Hole Rate (Chapter 8)
- F.1 Case for Unknown Function
- F.2 Case for a Known Leakage Rate
- F.3 Case for
Appendix G: Case for Constant Wellhead Rate (Chapter 8)
- G.1 Case for Unknown Leakage Rate qD2
- G.2 Case for Known Function f(tD)
- G.3 Case for Leakage Function
- G.4 Case for
- G.5 Limiting Behavior for Function
Appendix H: Solution of the Problem (Chapter 9)
- H.1 When Leakage Function f Is Known
- H.2 When Leakage Function
- H.3 When Leakage Function f Is Unknown
Appendix I: Limiting Behavior for f=αD(pwD1-pwD2) (Chapter 9)
- I.1 Early Time Period
- I.2 Behavior When t→0 (Short Time Period)
- I.3 Behavior When t→∞ (Long Time Period)
Appendix J: Commonly Used Units in Different Unit Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 16th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128541
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128534
About the Author
Hedong Sun
Dr. Hedong Sun received his PhD degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2004. Since 2004, he has been a Research Engineer in Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development (RIPED)-Langfang Branch, which is the R&D center of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
Hedong has over 18 years of reservoir engineering experience with a focus on well test analysis and production analysis. He published over 40 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and two Chinese books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, PetroChina, Beijing, China
Chengtai Gao
Chengtai Gao (deceased) graduated from the mathematics department of mechanics from Peking University. He had more than 40 years of industry experience in well testing, reservoir description, and production and reservoir engineering. He worked for Sichuan, Jianghan, and Changqing oil field early in his career and specialized in reservoir engineering and application software development. He was a visiting scholar at the University of Houston and Rice University in 1981-1983 where he specialized in well test analysis for multilayered reservoir with crossflow. He joined the Xi'an Petroleum University where he specialized in gas reservoir engineering aspects of low-permeability gas reservoir. He had published over 30 papers in peer-reviewed journals and SPE conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Xi'an Petroleum University, China (deceased)