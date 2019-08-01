Well Productivity Handbook
2nd Edition
Vertical, Fractured, Horizontal, Multilateral, Multi-fractured, and Radial-Fractured Wells
Description
Well Productivity Handbook: Vertical, Fractured, Horizontal, Multilateral, Multi-fractured, and Radial-Fractured Wells, Second Edition delivers updated examples and solutions for oil and gas well management projects. Starting with the estimation of fluid and reservoir properties, the content then discusses the modeling of inflow performance in wells producing different types of fluids. In addition, it describes the principle of well productivity analysis to show how to predict productivity of wells with simple trajectories. Then advancing into more complex trajectories, this new edition demonstrates how to predict productivity for more challenging wells, such as multi-lateral, multi-fractured and radial-fractured.
Rounding out with sample problems to solve and future references to pursue, this book continues to give reservoir and production engineers the tools needed to tackle the full spectrum of completion types.
Key Features
- Covers the full range of completion projects, from simple to unconventional, including multi-layer and multi-fractured well deliverability
- Includes practice examples to calculate, future references, and summaries at the end of every chapter
- Updated throughout, with complex well trajectories, new case studies and essential derivations
Readership
Reservoir engineers; production engineers; graduate-level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
Part I: Well Productivity Basics
1: Introduction
1.1 Oil and Gas Wells and Reservoirs
1.2 Types of Well Completions
1.3 Well Productivity
Summary
References
Problems
2: Petroleum Reservoir Properties
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Reservoir Fluid Properties
2.3 Reservoir Rock Properties
Summary
References
Problems
3: Reservoir Deliverability
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Vertical Wells
3.3 Fractured Wells
3.4 Horizontal Wells
3.5 Inflow Performance Relationship (IPR)
3.6 Construction of IPR Curves Using Test Points
3.7 Composite IPR of Stratified Reservoirs
3.8 Predicting Future IPR
Summary
References
Problems
4: Wellbore Performance
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Single-Phase Liquid Flow
4.3 Multiphase Flow in Oil Wells
4.4 Single-Phase Gas Flow
4.5 Mist Flow in Gas Wells
Summary
References
Problems
5: Productivities of Wells with Conventional Completions
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Principles of Well Productivity Analysis
5.3 Deliverability of Vertical Wells
5.4Deliverability of Fractured Wells
5.5 Deliverability of Horizontal Wells
Summary References
Problems
Part II: Productivity of Multi-Lateral Wells
6: Productivity of Wells with Simple Completions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multi-Lateral Oil Wells
6.3 Multi-Lateral Gas Wells
Summary
References
Problems
7: Productivity of Multi-Fractured Horizontal Wells
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multi-Fractured Horizontal Oil Wells
7.3 Multi-Fractured Horizontal Gas Wells
Summary
References
Problems
8: Productivity of Radial-Fractured Wells
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Estimate of Fracture Angle
8.3 Productivity of Radial-Fractured Oil Wells
8.4 Productivity of Radial-Fractured Gas Wells
Summary
References
Problems
Appendix
A: Unit Conversion Factors
B: Minimum Performance Properties of API Tubing
C: Mathematical Model for Obtaining Oil Rate Correction Factor FO
D: Mathematical Model for Obtaining Oil Rate Correction Factor FG
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182642
About the Author
Boyun Guo
Dr. Boyun Guo is well known for his contributions to the energy industry in multiphase flow in pipe systems and horizontal well engineering. He is currently a Professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Center for Optimization of Petroleum Systems (COPS). He has over 35 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry and academia, and has previously worked for Daqing Petroleum Administrative Bureau, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Petroleum Recovery Research Center, and Edinburgh Petroleum Services. He holds a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute of China, MS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Dr. Guo has authored over a hundred papers, served on many association committees, and published 10 books of which 9 of those reside with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA