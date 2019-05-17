Well Production Performance Analysis for Shale Gas Reservoirs, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Shale Gas Reservoir Characteristics and Microscopic Flow Mechanisms
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Shale Gas Reservoir Characteristics
1.3 Pore Type Analysis in Shale Gas Reservoirs
1.4 Accumulation Mechanisms in Shale Gas Reservoirs and Model Description
1.5 Multiscale Flow Mechanisms in Shale Gas Reservoirs
1.6 Mathematical Models with Various Shale Gas Flow Mechanisms
Chapter 2: Source Function Derivation for Gas Reservoirs under Different Flow Mechanisms
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Solutions of Flow Mechanism Models
2.3 Continuous Point Source Solutions in Circular Gas Reservoirs
2.4 Continuous Point Source Solutions in Rectangular Gas Reservoirs
Chapter 3: Fractured Vertical Wells in Shale Gas Reservoirs without SRV
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fractured Vertical Wells in Circular Gas Reservoirs
3.3 Fractured Vertical Well in Closed Rectangular Gas Reservoirs
3.4 Superposition of Wellbore Storage and Skin Effects
3.5 Solution for Production at Constant Bottomhole Pressure
3.6 A Numerical Inversion Algorithm
3.7 Gas Well Pressure and Production Performance Analysis
Chapter 4: Multi-stage Fractured Horizontal Wells in Shale Reservoirs without SRV
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Multi-stage Fractured Horizontal Wells in Circular Gas Reservoirs
4.3 MFHWs in Rectangular Gas Reservoirs
4.4 Analysis of well Bottomhole Pressure and Production Performance
Chapter 5: Fractured Vertical Wells in Circular Gas Reservoirs with Circular SRV
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Continuous Line Source Solutions in Circular composite Gas Reservoirs
5.3 Fractured Vertical Wells in Circular Composite Gas Reservoirs
5.4 Analysis of Pressure and Production Type Curves
Chapter 6: Multi-stage Fractured Horizontal Wells in Circular Reservoirs with SRV
6.1 Introduction
6.2 MFHWs in Circular Composite Gas Reservoirs
6.3 Analysis of Pressure and Production type curves
Chapter 7: Fractured Wells in Rectangular Gas Reservoirs with SRV
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boundary Element Models in Composite Gas Reservoirs with SRV
7.3 Fractured Vertical Wells in Rectangular Composite Shale Gas Reservoirs with SRV
7.4 MFHW in Rectangular Composite Shale Gas Reservoirs with Global SRV
7.5 MFHW in Shale Gas Reservoirs with Local SRV
Chapter 8: Numerical Simulation of MFHWs in Shale Gas Reservoirs Based on CVFEM
8.1 Introduction
8.2 A MFHW in a Single Porosity Medium in a Shale Gas Reservoir
8.3 A MFHW in a Dual-Continuum Medium in a Shale Gas Reservoir
8.4 Tri-porosity Models in Shale Gas Reservoirs
Chapter 9: Case Studies
9.1 Application of a Well Test Analysis Model
9.2 Application of Numerical Simulation
Appendix A: Solution Derivation in Shale Gas Reservoirs under Different Transport Mechanisms
A.1. Micro fractures + Steady State Adsorption/Desorption and Diffusion Model (Model-1)
A.2. Micro Fractures + Matrix Macro Pores + Steady State Adsorption/desorption and Diffusion Model (Model-2)
A.3. Micro Fractures + Gas Adsorption/Desorption + Matrix Fick’s Diffusion Model (Model-3)
A.4. Micro Fractures + Matrix Macro Pores + Gas Adsorption/Desorption + Nanopore Fick’s Diffusion Model (Model-4)
A.5. Micro Fractures+ Gas Adsorption/Desorption + Nanopore Knudsen Diffusion Model (Model-5)
Appendix B: Solution Derivation for a Continuous Line Source in a Composite Model
B.1. Micro Fractures+Steady State Adsorption/Desorption and Diffusion Model (Model-1)
B.2. Micro Fractures+Matrix Macro Pores+Steady State Adsorption/Desorption and Diffusion (Model-2)
B.3. Micro Fractures+Gas Adsorption/Desorption + Matrix Fick’s Diffusion (Model-3)
B.4. Micro Fractures+Matrix Macro Pores+Gas Adsorption/Desorption+Nanopore Fick’s Diffusion (Model-4)
B.5. Micro Fractures + Gas Adsorption/Desorption + Nanopore Knudsen Diffusion (Model-5)
Well Production Performance Analysis for Shale Gas Reservoirs, Volume 66 presents tactics and discussions that are urgently needed by the petroleum community regarding unconventional oil and gas resources development and production. The book breaks down the mechanics of shale gas reservoirs and the use of mathematical models to analyze their performance.
- Features an in-depth analysis of shale gas horizontal fractured wells and how they differ from their conventional counterparts
- Includes detailed information on the testing of fractured horizontal wells before and after fracturing
- Offers in-depth analysis of numerical simulation and the importance of this tool for the development of shale gas reservoirs
Readership
Geologists, Geophysicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444643162
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643155
About the Authors
Liehui Zhang Author
Lie-hui Zhang is a Professor of the College of Petroleum Engineering and the Vice-president at Southwest Petroleum University (SPWU). He has published over 260 articles, has authored or co-edited eight books, and serves on numerous editorial boards. He is the 2012 recipient of China National Funds for Distinguished Young Scientists, awarded by the NSFC (Natural Science Foundation of China) and 2014 recipient of the Cheung Kong Scholars’ distinguished professor, awarded by the Chinese Ministry of Education.
Southwest Petroleum University
Zhangxin Chen Author
Dr. Chen is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, currently holds the NSERC/AI-EES/Foundation CMG Industrial Research Chair in Reservoir Simulation and AITF (iCORE) Industrial Chair in Reservoir Modeling, and is Director, iCentre for Simulation & Visualization, University of Calgary. His Ph.D. (1991), MSc (1985) and BS (1983) are from Purdue University, USA, Xi’an Jiaotong University, and Jiangxi University, China, respectively. He was a professor and reservoir engineer at Xi’an Jiaotong University, Peking University, University of Minnesota, Texas A&M University, Mobil, and Southern Methodist University (SMU). Dr. Chen held the Gerald J. Ford Professorship at SMU, Dallas, Texas, USA, and was awarded the Chang Jiang Chaired Professorship by the Chinese Ministry of Education and “Qian Ren Plan Expert” by the Chinese Government. Other significant appointments include Director of the Center for Scientific Computation, SMU, Director of the Center for Advanced Reservoir Modeling and Simulation, Peking University, and President of the Chinese Association of Science and Technology in Texas. He has published and/or edited 19 books and over 670 research papers, and has given over 380 invited (plenary and keynote) presentations worldwide. He has received numerous prestigious awards and honors, such as Fellow of Canadian Academy of Engineering, NSERC’s Synergy Award for Innovation, The Outstanding Leadership in Alberta Technology Award, IBM Faculty Award, Imperial Oil University Research Award, Fields-CAIMS Prize and Gerald J. Ford Research Fellowship Award. His research interest is in Reservoir Engineering and Numerical Reservoir Simulation for conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs.
University of Calgary
Yu-long Zhao Author
Yu-long ZHAO is a Lecture in the College of Petroleum Engineering at Southwest Petroleum University (SWPU). He has published nearly 20 articles related to transient pressure analysis and well production performance analysis. He holds a B.S, M.S. and PH.D degrees in Petroleum Engineering at SPWU.
Southwest Petroleum University