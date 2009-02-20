Well Completion Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532107, 9780080932521

Well Completion Design, Volume 56

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Bellarby
eBook ISBN: 9780080932521
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532107
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th February 2009
Page Count: 726
Table of Contents

  1. Completion design philosophy. 2. Reservoir completion (non sand control). 3.Sand control. 4. Well interventions. 5. Tubing performance and sizing. 6. Artificial lift. 7. Production chemistry. 8. Material selection. 9. Tubing stress analysis. 10. Completion components
  2. Installing the completion. 12. Non conventional wells. References. Index.

Description

Completions are the conduit between hydrocarbon reservoirs and surface facilities. They are a fundamental part of any hydrocarbon field development project. The have to be designed for safely maximising the hydrocarbon recovery from the well and may have to last for many years under ever changing conditions. Issues include: connection with the reservoir rock, avoiding sand production, selecting the correct interval, pumps and other forms of artificial lift, safety and integrity, equipment selection and installation and future well interventions.

Key Features

  • Course book based on course well completion design by TRACS International

  • Unique in its field: Coverage of offshore, subsea, and landbased completions in all of the major hydrocarbon basins of the world.

  • Full colour

Readership

Primary audience: Engineers within the discipline of well completion

Secondy Audience: Engineers in related disciplines such as , reservoir engineers, geologists,drilling engineers and facility and process engineers.

Level graduate engineers and hands-on professionals.

Jonathan Bellarby

Jonathan Bellarby Author

Affiliations and Expertise

TRACS International, Aberdeen, UK

