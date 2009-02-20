Well Completion Design, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Completion design philosophy. 2. Reservoir completion (non sand control). 3.Sand control. 4. Well interventions. 5. Tubing performance and sizing. 6. Artificial lift. 7. Production chemistry. 8. Material selection. 9. Tubing stress analysis. 10. Completion components
- Installing the completion. 12. Non conventional wells. References. Index.
Completions are the conduit between hydrocarbon reservoirs and surface facilities. They are a fundamental part of any hydrocarbon field development project. The have to be designed for safely maximising the hydrocarbon recovery from the well and may have to last for many years under ever changing conditions. Issues include: connection with the reservoir rock, avoiding sand production, selecting the correct interval, pumps and other forms of artificial lift, safety and integrity, equipment selection and installation and future well interventions.
Course book based on course well completion design by TRACS International
Unique in its field: Coverage of offshore, subsea, and landbased completions in all of the major hydrocarbon basins of the world.
Primary audience: Engineers within the discipline of well completion
Secondy Audience: Engineers in related disciplines such as , reservoir engineers, geologists,drilling engineers and facility and process engineers.
Level graduate engineers and hands-on professionals.
- 726
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- 20th February 2009
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080932521
- 9780444532107
Jonathan Bellarby Author
TRACS International, Aberdeen, UK