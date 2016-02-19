Welfare of the Poor
1st Edition
Description
Welfare of the Poor reviews the explanatory models used to predict the relation of the poor to major institutions such as the labor market the family, the health care system, and the educational system; and the impact these relations have on the status of the poor. The monograph assesses the models that explain welfare dependency. Chapters focus on such topics as research findings on the size and stability of the welfare caseload; investigations on determinants of work and welfare patterns; and the political and methodological weaknesses of the prevailing approaches in poverty research. Social workers, sociologists, economists, and policy makers will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Welfare Caseload Dynamics
Caseload Variations: Conceptual Issues and Methodological Techniques
Variations within the Welfare Population
Conclusion
2 Employment
Measuring Employability
Factors Affecting Work and Welfare Patterns
Conclusion
3 Family Composition
Determinants of Marital Instability
Effects of the Welfare System on Remarriage
Effects of the Welfare System on Illegitimacy
Effects of the Welfare System on Fertility
Conclusion
4 Health
Health Definitions
Nutrition: A Causal Factor
Utilization of Health Care Services among the Poor
Conclusion
5 Education
Socioeconomic Determinants
Inequality of School Resources
Institutional Determinants
Conclusion
6 Welfare Research: Political and Methodological Limitations
Impact of Differing Paradigms on Understanding Dependency
Cost of Knowledge
Policy Implications and Future Research on Poverty
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272238